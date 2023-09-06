Who's Hiring?
Harley-Davidson, Inc. Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

Published: Sep. 6, 2023

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional 10.0 million shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. common stock. The Board authorization is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization approved in February 2020. As of June 30, 2023, 5.8 million shares remained on that share repurchase authorization.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

