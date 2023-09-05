Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Oracle Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Announcement

Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Earnings Results to be released on September 11, 2023, After the Close of the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Monday, September 11th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Oracle Logo
Oracle Logo(PRNewswire)

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-earnings-announcement-301916525.html

SOURCE Oracle

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.