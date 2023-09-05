HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES ROBERT HARTMAN EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC CLIENT SERVICE OPERATIONS

Hartman joins HUB's Executive Management Team Expanding Firm's Leadership

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today Robert Hartman has joined a newly created position as Executive Vice President of Strategic Client Service Operations and the firm's Executive Management Team to focus on elevating HUB's client experience.

"HUB has experienced fivefold growth over the last 10 years, driven by both organic growth and broadened client relationships as well as our active M&A strategy," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "It is that growth that is fueling the opportunity to leverage Rob's talent to elevate our client experiences across borders, lines of business, industries and services to advance our organic growth. We look forward to working with Rob to help drive efficiency that benefits our clients and our employees."

In recent years HUB has achieved historical levels of organic growth. To help maintain and accelerate that momentum, Hartman will be responsible for elevating client service processes that create a seamless client experience and strengthens their relationships with HUB. Working in partnership with HUB's leadership, Hartman's responsibilities will include:

Identifying client outcomes benefitting from cross-functional integrated operational design and execution

Developing client and employee programs that drive scale

Operationally supporting fast-growing business segments including Retirement and Private Wealth, Private Client, HUB-owned MGAs and Wholesalers, and Employee Benefits as well as others

Leveraging customer, carrier and marketing data that enables data-driven solutions and outcomes that deliver a high-quality client and employee experience

Identifying and defining best practices, efficiencies and commonality in vendor partnerships

Exploring operational opportunities to enhance acquisition integration that supports and empowers top- and bottom-line growth with HUB.

As a member of HUB's Executive Management Team, Hartman will report to Mr. Cohen.

"HUB has experienced tremendous growth and it's the right time to elevate the customer experience to reflect the best-in-class expertise we deliver," said Hartman. "I'm excited to work with the business, regional, and functional leaders at HUB to look for scalability and efficiency opportunities to create a transformative customer experience."

With more than 20 years of experience in operational leadership, management consulting and business development, Hartman comes to HUB from a global specialty insurance and reinsurance firm, where he was most recently the Chief Operating Officer and held various roles including Senior Vice President of business development. Prior to that, Hartman was a Partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. He began his career as a Naval Flight Officer in the U.S. Navy. Hartman received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

