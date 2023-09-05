ALLEGIANT LAUNCHES ALLWAYS REWARDS VISA® CARD

Rebranded Card will Enhance Member Benefits and Reward Options

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that its award-winning co-branded credit card program is getting a new name: the Allways Rewards Visa® card.

The card, which launched in 2016, will offer cardholders the same benefits they have come to know and love, while also providing enhancements to the program, including more ways to earn and use points.

This new partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, will build on the success of Allegiant's credit card program by giving customers access to Visa's high-profile partnerships, special offers and top-of-wallet status. Bank of America will continue to issue the cards.

Visa's widespread brand recognition and merchant acceptance mean more opportunities to earn points for everyday purchases.

"Allegiant has been voted the No. 1 best Airline Credit Card by USA Today's Readers' Choice the last five years running, which means we're providing a product customers find truly valuable," DeAngelo said. "We are so excited to build upon the program's success and accelerate the growth of our credit card program with the resources Visa offers. The launch of the Allways Rewards Visa card is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"Enhancing the consumer experience by delivering rewards, benefits, and value on everyday purchases is key," said Kirk Stuart, head of North America merchant, acquiring, and enablement, Visa. "As the brand Allegiant customers prefer, we're committed to providing unique opportunities through our unsurpassed acceptance to meet that consumer demand."

The rewards and promotions offered with partners such as Live Nation and Allegiant Stadium will continue, along with the credit card rewards program where cardholders earn three points per $1 on Allegiant purchases, two points per $1 on qualifying dining purchases, and one point per $1 on all other purchases. Other benefits that will continue with the rebranded credit card are the "buy one, get one free" airfare benefit, as well as the ability to earn unlimited points on purchases with no points expiration.

New card applications will now be processed as Visa credit cards, and all existing cardholders will seamlessly transition over the next nine months. Cardholders will be notified of new card shipments a few weeks prior to them being sent out. Any account information and existing point balances will automatically transfer to the new card.

