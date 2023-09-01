Study.com scholarship program reduces financial barriers for college students

Scholarship program provides financial support for underserved students as student loan debt exceeds $1.75 trillion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com today announced its largest scholarship program to date, with over $50,000 committed in 2023 to advance the academic journeys of underserved collegiate and pre-collegiate students.

"At Study.com, we are grounded in the belief that education is the ultimate equalizer in an inequitable society," said Dana Bryson, senior vice president of social impact at Study.com. "We are proud that our scholarship program helps remove financial barriers for individuals seeking to improve their lives through the life-changing impact of education."

According to the Federal Reserve, student loan debt in the United States totals $1.75 trillion, including both federal and private loans. As college tuition prices continue to soar amid the ongoing student loan crisis, the Study.com scholarship program has helped mitigate financial burdens for hundreds of students across the country. Applications for the program's 2023 spring scholarship program nearly tripled since 2022, with scholarship opportunities ranging from support for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds to neurodiverse individuals.

"There are no words to describe how grateful I am to have been selected for [the Study.com] scholarship. I come from a family that believes no matter where you come from or what you do, you must try and make a better life for yourself. To put in the time and hard work that is required to improve not only your life but the lives of others as well. For my great-grandparents, it meant crossing the border and coming to America to pick the fields and dig ditches so that our family could eat. For my grandparents, it meant making the final journey to officially move to the US and thankfully become legal citizens a few years later," said Sofia Avila, 2023 Recipient of the Study.com Scholarship for Latin American Women and English student at Cal State University, Channel Islands. "For me, it means going to college and obtaining my education," added Ms. Avila.

Along with its spring scholarship submission cycle, Study.com provides a fall scholarship program to serve students with a variety of backgrounds and academic goals. Current scholarship opportunities for fall 2023 include:

Study.com offers 15 scholarships with a November 1st application deadline for diverse student populations, including online graduate students, single parents and nontraditional students. Additional fall scholarships are offered for specific majors, including accounting, biology, and computer science. For more information on the scholarships for diverse populations, visit here, and for more information on the scholarships for different majors, visit here.

About Study.com:

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30m learners and educators a month through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring, and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

