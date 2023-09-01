Honda and the Honda USA Foundation Launch Annual Funding Cycle to Support Organizations Serving Local Communities

Funding will be awarded to organizations that align with Honda's CSR pillars of Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation accepting applications from September 1 through October 31 for 2024-2025 funding awards

Funding awards will be announced in spring 2024

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on Honda's long-standing commitment to give back to the communities where its associates live and work, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation announced today the opening of their annual funding cycle for eligible nonprofit organizations and schools. All applications for funding must be received by October 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM (Pacific Time), with awards to be announced in spring 2024.

Applications for funding will be accepted from September 1 through October 31, 2023 .

Funding will be provided to eligible organizations that support communities located near major Honda operations and align with the strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar awards of Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community. Funding opportunities from Honda will be available in all 5 pillar awards.

The Honda USA Foundation supports organizations that seek to enrich the lives of youth in marginalized communities through education and services and provides additional funding opportunities in the areas of Environment, Mobility and Traffic Safety.

"As a company that strives to make people's lives better and help them reach their fullest potential, Honda encourages organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to apply for support," said Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda has a long history of supporting enduring local and national organizations, and we look forward to working together to enrich and elevate our communities."

To learn more about funding opportunities, eligibility criteria, and to apply, organizations can visit: https://csr.honda.com/community/honda-giving/.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on Education, the Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety, and Community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

