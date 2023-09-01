Griffith Energy to Construct 2 Megawatt Behind-the-Meter Solar Project

KINGMAN, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffith Energy, LLC ("Griffith"), an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight"), today announced its plans to construct a 2 megawatt (MW) behind-the-meter solar project at the Griffith Generating Station in Mohave County, Arizona.

The project will serve to offset Griffith's auxiliary electricity requirements, online or offline, and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions footprint by approximately 3.5 million pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, which is equivalent to removing 350 cars from the road. With a reduced need to self-supply auxiliary energy with natural gas and related cooling water, the project will also offset the power plant's water consumption.

The first phase of the project, which is approximately 80 percent complete, will consist of 700.3 kilowatts (KW) of rooftop-mounted solar panels. Construction on the second phase is expected to be completed by early 2024, and will incorporate approximately 1.3 MW of ground-mounted solar panels with single axis tracking. At its peak, the project will seek to employ 25 local construction personnel.

"This behind-the-meter solar project is highly economical, and we believe it represents the fastest way to get solar energy on the grid," said Joe Alves, managing director at ArcLight. "We see this as a template for other industrial and thermal generation facilities in the Desert Southwest. We are looking forward to working on larger investment projects in Mohave County and throughout Arizona."

In addition to the behind-the-meter solar project at Griffith, ArcLight, in partnership with its affiliates Griffith, Griffith Solar, LLC, and Elevate Renewables F7, LLC ("Elevate Renewables"), is currently developing a 25 MW solar plus 25 MW four-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with additional expansion opportunities in Mohave County.

About Griffith

Griffith Energy, LLC is the owner of a highly efficient 595 MW-nameplate natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant located in Mohave County, Arizona. Griffith is under a long-term contract with an Arizona utility for the summer months. Outside of the contract delivery periods, the company sells over 96 percent of its energy into the Arizona power market. Griffith is managed by Consolidated Asset Management Services and is a portfolio company of ArcLight.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,900-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

About Elevate Renewables

Elevate Renewables is a national renewable energy company focused on the development of utility scale battery storage resources co-located with existing power infrastructure. Elevate is devoted to supporting the nationwide increase in renewable penetration while also directly reducing the environmental footprint of the power sector through the deployment of carbon neutral resources. More information about Elevate Renewables can be found at www.elevaterenewableenergy.com.

Griffith Energy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Griffith Energy