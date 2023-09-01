AMR Appoints Kari L. Delahunty Chief Operating Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site organization, announced the appointment of Kari L. Delahunty as the Company's first Chief Operating Officer. An experienced leader, Delahunty will help support the growth and expansion of AMR's award-winning clinical research site network in new and existing markets across the U.S.

"We are thrilled that Kari is bringing her unique skills to our Executive Leadership Team," said Dr. William Smith, CEO of AMR. "In her role as COO, Kari will lead AMR's focus on scaling operating processes and technologies to support our rapid growth. She will build upon AMR's outstanding talent base, high-quality clinical focus, broad therapeutic expertise and customer-centric culture to ensure our continued market leadership."

Delahunty has more than 20 years of life sciences leadership experience, with a focus on operations, strategy and management. Most recently, she served as President, Life Sciences, at Shearwater Health, leading growth and development strategy. Prior to Shearwater Health, Delahunty served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Syneos Health, culminating as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, with responsibility for strategic planning, development and execution. She is an active member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation; Healthcare Businesswomen's Association; former Chairwoman of the Advisory Board for the College of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at North Carolina State University; and former member of the Board of Directors for North Carolina Association for Biomedical Research. She also serves as an Executive Council Member for the 2023 RTP Light The Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"AMR's breadth of experience across therapeutic areas, relationships throughout the clinical research ecosystem, understanding of the patient's journey, regulatory expertise and exceptional patient enrollment capabilities allow it to deliver outstanding value to clients and the patients they serve," Delahunty said. "I am excited to join AMR and look forward to further expanding the company's long-standing history of clinical excellence across geographies and therapeutic areas."

About AMR

AMR is the leading independent integrated research site organization with a 30-year history of successfully conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials across a network of 29 clinical research locations in 13 states. The award-winning Company has over 125 dedicated principal investigators with more than 400 years of combined experience in over 20 therapeutic areas, providing its pharmaceutical sponsor and CRO clients unparalleled access to patients. AMR's experience and scale allows it to deliver improved efficiencies and exceptional clinical quality. AMR is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

