Pixelworks Shanghai Subsidiary Appoints Wallace Pai as Chief Operating Officer

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced its Shanghai-based subsidiary, Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("PWSH"), has appointed Wallace Pai as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Pai will be responsible for all engineering and management of the PWSH business units, reporting directly to Chairman of Pixelworks Shanghai, Todd DeBonis.

Pai is seasoned global executive with deep semiconductor industry experience spanning numerous leading multinational companies. Most recently, he served as Chairman of China at Imagination Technologies, where he oversaw the development and execution of market and ecosystem strategy. Earlier roles included SVP of Advanced Technology Business at SMIC as well as VP and General Manager of Asia Pacific at GlobalFoundries. Before GlobalFoundries, he was VP and General Manager of the Smart Display division at Synaptics. Pai also held previous executive positions at Samsung, Google/Motorola Mobility as well as management roles at Qualcomm Technologies, Cadence and McKinsey & Company. Pai graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

"Our Shanghai subsidiary is increasingly poised for rapid expansion, and Wallace's broad semiconductor experience in the Asia Pacific region will be a tremendous asset to our strategic growth initiatives," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks, Inc. and Chairman of Pixelworks Shanghai. "He is also an influential executive that brings extensive credentials at an exciting time for the Company, as our mobile visual display processing solutions and branding continue to gain momentum with smartphone OEMs as well as gaming ecosystem partners. Wallace is the ideal leader to help drive PWSH's strategy and execution, and I look forward to working with him in support of accelerating future growth and the subsidiary's planned listing on the Shanghai STAR exchange."

Commenting on his appointment, Wallace Pai stated, "Pixelworks has established a strong reputation for its visual display technology and proven capabilities within China, and I am thrilled to join Todd and the team at such a pivotal time in PWSH's journey. I believe there is an immense opportunity to further leverage the Company's market-leading position in mobile visual processing and recently launched IRX branded ecosystem into broader customer adoption as well as new adjacent applications."

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

