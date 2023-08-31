Anker SOLIX Introduces Next Generation of Camping and Flex Series Power Stations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Anker introduced the new Anker SOLIX brand and the company's new line of home energy solutions, including several products for homes and apartments. Today, Anker SOLIX unveiled the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station and Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station at the IFA trade show in Berlin, Germany (STAND # H3.2-201), redefining a new standard on power energy independence.

"With the next generation of Anker SOLIX power stations, consumers can access reliable power storage in any situation," said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIX. "It's not just about powering outdoor adventures, but also ensuring they have a dependable home power backup solution at an incredible savings over traditional home backup solutions. We believe in energy independence for our consumers, and to power a sustainable future together."

Anker SOLIX C1000: Reshaping Efficiency and Longevity

Fast Recharge with HyperFlash™

With HyperFlash™ technology, the Anker SOLIX C1000 can fully recharge in just 58 minutes with up to 1300W input power when connected to a wall outlet. When paired with solar panels outputting up to 600W, the power station can be fully recharged in just 1.8 hours.

Long-Lasting with InfiniPower™

Anker's proprietary InfiniPower™ technology, combined with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries that can last up to 3,000 charging cycles, as well as ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system, and an impact-resistant structural exterior, ensures the C1000 is built to last for over a decade, even with everyday usage.

The Smallest 1kWh Portable Power Station

The C1000 is 15% smaller than power stations with the same capacity, yet its ultra-compact structure and stackable design ensures efficient heat dissipation, making it the perfect choice for both outdoor activities and professional usage.

Non-stop reliable power

The Anker SOLIX C1000 can hold up to 1056Wh of power, which can be doubled to 2112Wh with the addition of the BP1000 Expansion battery. It can power up to 99% of appliances, including devices such as CPAP machines, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, lights, a mini fridge or even aquariums during blackouts, thanks to its 2400W AC output via SurgePad™. The C1000 also features an uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system with a switchover time of less than 20ms, ensuring a virtually seamless transition for devices to keep running during power outages.

US Version - Product Specification:

6x AC outlets (Total 1800W Max output power or 2400W via SurgePad™)

2x USB C (100W and 30W)

2x USB A ports (20W each)

1x carport (120W)

AC input: 1300W Max

Solar input: 600W Max

Dimensions/Weight: 376mmx205mmx267mm -- 12.9 kg / 28.44 lbs.

Expansion battery: 1056Wh battery capacity

Anker SOLIX F3800 - The Most Accessible Home Power Solution

Designed to provide users with not only a backup battery but also an accessible home power solution, the Anker SOLIX F3800 will be the first power station to feature AC coupling and support home solar power cycling, paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel to provide a complete home power cycle. With the F3800, homeowners can enjoy a complete home power system that can be easily installed in a few hours by a professional electrician.

"We are really excited about getting the F3800 into the homes of our consumers," added Shaun Xiong. "Not only does it offer a powerful storage option with an expandable form factor, but it will do so at a significantly reduced cost compared to more traditional home power storage options; helping to address one of the biggest hurdles of battery storage ownership."

Additionally, as a power station, the F3800 offers 6,000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy devices, such as washing machines, dryers, and even a full-size refrigerator. However, its substantial 240V output can be connected to an optional (pre-installed) transfer switch, for a seamless handover from the grid to backup batteries, ensuring a user's home stays powered during any outage.

More impressively, the F3800 boasts a massive 3.84kWh internal battery for peace of mind when the power goes out. With the SOLIX F3800's expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 26.88kWh by adding up to six additional batteries and providing a week of home backup power (usage dependent). As part of Anker SOLIX's Flex series, the F3800 will become Anker's most powerful and most efficient power station to date.

For the ultimate usage flexibility, the F3800 can be transported with ease, thanks to its "suitcase design" with a retractable handle and large wheels. It also integrates a NEMA 14-50 RV port, making it the perfect tool to power RV appliances. Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800 at 6000W/240V to charge it for up to 140km (87 miles) with the six expansion batteries, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out.

Price & Availability

The Anker SOLIX C1000 will be available for pre-order today on Anker.com with a 25% special early-bird discount. It will be available for general retail purchase beginning September 25th on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $999. The expansion battery will be available for retail purchase in November for $799.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is slated to begin shipping in Q1 2024. Check it on Anker.com and more info will be shared soon.

At the 2023 IFA trade show in Berlin, visitors are encouraged to stop by the Anker Innovations stand, #H3.2-201 between September 1st to 5th to check out the Anker SOLIX C1000 and Anker SOLIX F3800, as well as more products from Anker, Nebula, Soundcore, AnkerMake and eufy.

About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker.com/anker-solix/powersolutions .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now SOLIX. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

