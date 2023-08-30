Mark Thompson Named Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide

Former director-general of the BBC and president and CEO of The New York Times Company to take the helm of the premiere global news organization

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- News industry leader Mark Thompson has been appointed to the role of Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. Thompson will report to David Zaslav, chief executive officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the appointment will be effective on October 9.

In his new role, Thompson will lead CNN's strategy, operations and business units, including its global portfolio of networks, channels and programming across broadcast, streaming and digital as well as CNN's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. He will act as editor-in-chief, ultimately responsible for all CNN content.

"There isn't a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future," said David Zaslav, chief executive officer, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world's most respected news organizations. His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time."

"I couldn't be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy," said Thompson. "The world needs accurate trustworthy news now more than ever and we've never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad. Where others see disruption, I see opportunity. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN."

A 40-plus-year veteran of the news business, Thompson has a formidable reputation as a programmer, editorial leader and successful business innovator. As president and CEO of The New York Times from 2012-2020, he led the creation of the world's largest and most successful digital business to date, increasing paid digital subscriptions to the Times tenfold and more than doubling the company's total digital revenues. During his tenure, there were also stand-out innovations in podcasting (The Daily) and life-style and features content (NYT Cooking, NYT Games, Wirecutter). Thompson has served as Chairman of Ancestry since December 2020.

Previously, as director-general (CEO and editor-in-chief) of the BBC from 2004-2012, Thompson presided over one of the world's biggest newsrooms as well as scores of national and international TV and radio services and extensive global digital news assets. He led the development of the BBC iPlayer, the world's first streaming service from a major broadcaster, expanded web and smartphone services from news to education to entertainment, and oversaw coverage of the biggest events of the time from the global financial crisis of 2008-09 to the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Before becoming a senior executive, Thompson was a working researcher, director, field producer and award-winning showrunner in the BBC's news division.

Mark Thompson was knighted for services to Media in the King's Birthday Honours June 2023.

CNN's interim leadership team of Amy Entelis, EVP, Talent and Content Development, David Leavy, COO, Virginia Moseley, EVP of Editorial, CNN US, and Eric Sherling, EVP of U.S. Programming will continue in their functional roles, reporting to Thompson.

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, people across the world can watch CNN International, which is widely distributed in over 200 countries and territories. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source.

