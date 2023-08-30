LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Digital Fraud Management Analyst Report

Company received highest possible scores (5.0) in 13 of the 22 evaluated criteria.

The independent research firm recognized the company for its "strong rule and AI-based risk scoring and behavioral biometrics."

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been named a leader by Forrester Research Inc. in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management (DFM), Q3 2023 report. LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest possible scores (5.0) in 13 of the 22 evaluated criteria, including user management, rule management, statistical decisioning, customer authentication policies, integration, vision, roadmap, community and innovation.

According to the Forrester report, "LexisNexis Risk Solutions has strong rule and AI-based risk scoring and behavioral biometrics." The Forrester report also notes that the company "offers robust user and role management, broad rule-based risk scoring capabilities including rule induction, device IP and fingerprint hotlists, champion/challenger models and version-controlled risk scoring. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a great fit for enterprises already using the vendor's identity verification or behavioral biometrics solutions."

"At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we strive to build secure digital interactions for our customers. In doing so, we provide a wide array of data, attributes and risk signals across all customer interaction channels and journeys," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We appreciate Forrester's acknowledgement. We believe Forrester is recognizing our success in the DFM space and we will continue to put customer experience at the center of our vision for the future of fraud and identity."

The LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform® is key to the company's ability to provide sophisticated DFM solutions to the market. The Dynamic Decision Platform uses digital identity intelligence, workflow and orchestration and case management for clients to make more accurate and timely decisions about risk and trust.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

