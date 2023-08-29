DartPoints Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Angelika Torres as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints, a leading edge data center platform, announces the appointment of Angelika Torres as Chief Financial Officer. Driven by a period of tremendous uptake in its colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, AI / ML, and high-performance computing solutions, DartPoints' strategic decision to bring on a seasoned Chief Financial Officer specializing in high-growth enterprises underscores its commitment to serving the evolving compute & connectivity needs in Tier II-IV markets.

Angelika Torres, Chief Financial Officer for DartPoints (PRNewswire)

Ms. Torres is a strategic addition to the DartPoints leadership team, bringing a proven track record in building finance teams, driving corporate strategy, and raising capital in high-growth businesses. Before joining DartPoints, she held senior financial positions where she successfully built and scaled financial organizations, optimized capital allocation, and executed strategic initiatives to drive profitability and growth in the United States, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angelika to DartPoints. She brings financial expertise and a proven ability to drive strategic growth with privately held organizations," said DartPoints CEO Scott Willis. "With her leadership, we are confident in our ability to optimize our financial strategy, continue to drive profitable growth, and unlock new edge infrastructure opportunities in the years ahead. Angelika will be an invaluable asset to DartPoints and the executive team as we continue to expand our local presence in existing and new markets."

DartPoints is a leader in advanced infrastructure, cloud, and managed services for enterprise deployments. Operating in markets throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and South Central U.S., DartPoints delivers a full suite of reliable, scalable, and flexible services.

"I am honored and delighted to step into the role of CFO with the dynamic team behind one of the fastest-growing data center operators in the country, and further strengthen the company's finance organization to support the continued expansion and scale of the business," Torres said. "I look forward to working with the DartPoints leadership team in supporting our customers, partners, communities and stakeholders as we continue bringing infrastructure solutions to underserved markets."

Torres holds a Chief Financial Officer certification from Columbia Business School and an Executive Education certification from Harvard Business School, along with a bachelor's degree in international business and finance from the University of Colorado.

About DartPoints

DartPoints delivers colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions to enterprises, carriers, cloud, and content providers, while also enabling the needs of advanced technology solutions such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, high performance computing, and critical enterprise applications. Because we believe everyone should have equal access to life-changing connectivity, DartPoints brings innovative technologies and infrastructure to mid-size markets, helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19

jsa_dartpoints@jsa.net

DartPoints Logo (PRNewsfoto/DartPoints) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DartPoints