Closing "App Gap" in K-12 Education, itopia Wins Google Cloud Industry Solutions - Tech Partner of the Year for Education Award

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia , leveraging Google Cloud to make high tech education accessible for everyone by solving the "app gap," is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solutions - Tech Partner of the Year for Education Award. The recipients were revealed Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next '23 conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

itopia logo (PRNewswire)

The Partner of the Year Award recognizes itopia for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem with CloudApps Classroom , a secure, cloud-based platform that gives students access to stream more than 100 critical industry apps from anywhere! It's improving education equality through better accessibility and is being rapidly adopted by leading school districts as the ultimate add-on to STEM, fine arts, and career and technical education (CTE) curriculums.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our groundbreaking solution that runs exclusively in Google Cloud," said itopia CEO Jonathan Lieberman. "Google ChromeBooks and the web browser have become the primary entry point for 70% of students in the U.S., creating a unique challenge since so many students are using ChromeBooks which cannot natively access many of the critical applications that students and teachers need for STEM, fine arts and CTE curriculum. To solve this challenge, we partnered with Google Cloud to design a solution that is simple and secure to use and priced so that our platform is accessible to everyone, " Lieberman said.

The key component of itopia's solution is its proprietary streaming technology, CloudStream, which makes more than 100 industry apps and curriculums accessible on ChromeBooks as a web app within a secure browser environment.

The nation's leading school systems are taking note with rapid adoption, including the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in suburban Houston and the Clark County School District in Nevada. Today, nearly 2 million students, spanning 20 U.S. states, can now remotely access and stream top industry apps to enhance any curriculum with itopia.

Powered by the high speed Google Cloud, CloudApps Classroom revolutionizes how students learn from anywhere, giving teachers and students instant access to virtual apps, integrating with Google Workspace, Office 365, Clever, and Classlink to provide powerful roster sync capabilities. This is driving student engagement with a powerful app experience that is improving accessibility, and in the end, education equality. It also, importantly, is empowering teachers to control and manage technology in the classroom.

"CloudApps Classroom has proven to be a vital tool for teachers placing technology right at their fingertips," Mr. Lieberman said. "We give them the freedom to create, manage, and monitor virtual labs independently with the support of IT and our platform allows them to pivot on a dime, making powerful applications readily available in seconds for students in hybrid or remote settings," he added.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize itopia as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

CloudApps Classroom's success would not be possible without collaboration with Google for Education and our leading distribution partner, CDW.

See for yourself what all the buzz is about with a free "test drive" of CloudApps Classroom .

CONTACT: Melissa Reinecke, melissa@elkordyglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE itopia