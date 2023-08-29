CENTEGIX Announces New Channel Partner Program

Partner-Driven Distribution Model Offers Organizations Innovative Safety Technology Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, the leading provider of wearable safety technology , announces its new Channel Partner Program . The program allows partners to sell and service organizations with CENTEGIX's innovative solutions, including:

CrisisAlert , the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme. With the simple push of a button on our wearable CrisisAlert badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. , the fastest and easiest way to call for help in emergencies from the everyday to the extreme. With the simple push of a button on our wearable CrisisAlert badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and intercom integration) for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage.

CENTEGIX Safety Blueprint , an industry-first dynamic digital mapping solution to optimize incident response, safety planning, and visitor management. , an industry-first dynamic digital mapping solution to optimize incident response, safety planning, and visitor management.

Enhanced Visitor Management enables real-time and historical visitor locating capabilities in addition to standard visitor management features. enables real-time and historical visitor locating capabilities in addition to standard visitor management features.

"Our CENTEGIX values of empower, innovate, and advocate are the foundation of our program," said Michael O'Malley, Partner Program Manager, CENTEGIX. "By collaborating with partners, we extend access to our innovative solutions, ensuring that more organizations are prepared to protect their people and create safer environments. Partners benefit from adding market-leading solutions with recurring revenue to their portfolios."

Through the new Channel Partner Program, CENTEGIX offers a comprehensive range of benefits to its partners, including:

Sales and Marketing Support: Partners can access resources, including co-branded collateral, product training, and dedicated support from CENTEGIX's expert team. This will enable partners to effectively market and sell CENTEGIX solutions while leveraging the strength of our brand.

Technical Training: CENTEGIX provides partners with the technical training and materials needed to successfully sell, install, and support CENTEGIX solutions, ensuring the highest level of service for our customers.

Competitive Margins and Incentives: Partners enjoy competitive margins and incentives, enabling them to grow their businesses while delivering exceptional value to their customers. This program is designed to foster long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Collaboration and Networking Opportunities: CENTEGIX will facilitate collaboration and networking opportunities among its partners, creating a community of like-minded organizations. This will enable partners to share best practices, exchange ideas, and collaborate on joint initiatives, ultimately driving innovation in the industry.

"Our Channel Partner Program is critical to our company's go-to-market strategy," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "We know that our customers and prospects have many relationships with platform and services organizations, and we would like to align with those organizations to ensure our solutions easily integrate into their offerings so the organizations and communities we support are stronger and safer. We've designed a partner program with a variety of options tailored to different types of partners, and we are eager to engage with them to integrate and expand access to our safety solutions to their customers and prospects," said Cobb.

From current partner Grace Ed Technologies, "At Grace Ed Technologies (GET), we've been a sales partner of CENTEGIX and their CrisisAlert platform since the very beginning in early 2019. Being able to sell and promote a solution that provides educators with the absolute fastest, safest, and most accurate way to send and receive help for all types of on-campus emergencies is truly phenomenal and rewarding," said Brent Coleman, Owner, GET.

CENTEGIX invites interested organizations to join its Channel Partner Program and become part of a dynamic network of industry leaders committed to making a difference. For more information and to apply to become a partner, visit www.CENTEGIX.COM/partners .

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader and largest solution provider of wearable safety technology and protects people in over 11,500 locations with its CrisisAlert, Safety Blueprint, and Visitor Management solutions. CENTEGIX innovates technology to empower and protect, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more, visit www.CENTEGIX.com.

