Who Owns Delicious? Market Force Releases New Interactive Panel Study That Ranks the Brand Image of Americas Top Fast-Food Restaurants

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in, and American consumers have selected their favorite brands by participating in Market Force Information's 2023 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study. Market Force surveyed 3,780 North American consumers about their most recent dining experience to understand which brands are consumer favorites and why.

Market Force Study Ranks America's Top QSR Brands (PRNewswire)

"The QSR rankings are always changing. This is need-to-know information for top brands."

The full study ranks 86 brands on factors covering the entire customer journey including QSC (Quality, Service, Cleanliness); speed of service; brand sentiment; menu appeal; loyalty and value measures. The study also explores how controversial statements and actions can polarize consumer opinions about brands.

Across all brands, the customer loyalty index (CLI), shows In-N-Out, Chick Fil-A, Tropical Smoothie Café, Five Guys, and Culvers earning top honors. In this latest study, Chick-Fil-A was nudged out of the top spot by In-N-Out in a close battle. The full study includes a wide array of rankings and charts to showcase who's winning-over the lion's share of consumers.

"We've evolved our approach and now published interactive studies for the restaurant industry so that brands can engage with the data to understand their performance according to consumers." Says Scott Griffith Market Force's CMSO. "We are very excited to share this report with industry leaders as it provides a comprehensive view of competitiveness."

The full study scores brands on the entire customer journey. It showcases what it takes to achieve successful brand differentiation, examines how brands can be more competitive, and models the metrics that are most linked to wallet share growth.

"The restaurant landscape is always changing" says Ray Walsh, Market Force's President. "This is need-to-know information for the brands who are on the list."

