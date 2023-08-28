Huawei Launches the First IP Club Member Program in Latin America to Accelerate Industry Digital Transformation in the Region

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin America stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Cancun, Mexico on August 25, 2023. At the event, Huawei, together with the attending customers and partners, launched the IP Club member program tailored to the Latin America region.

Key attendees at the launch ceremony included Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, Wu Jiaxing, President of Huawei's Latin America Enterprise Business Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Diego Alberto De Gracia, Enterprise Network Director of Huawei's Latin America Region, and delegates from pioneering customers and partners across diverse industries such as public service, Internet Service Provider (ISP), and education. Alongside the launch of this IP Club member program, more than 260 IP Club members were recruited at the event.

Diego Alberto De Gracia said, "We stand ready to continuously build an inclusive IP industry ecosystem together with customers and partners. For this reason, we proposed the IP Club member program. Through this program, we will help build a communication and interaction platform for the IP industry to share global best practices and drive digital transformation across industries."

IP Club is initiated by Huawei, aiming to build an open thoughts sharing platform for IT managers, IP technology experts, and engineers. Since the first IP Club event in Japan in 2018, Huawei has successfully held nearly 700 IP Club events in 35 countries and regions, attracting more than 30,000 attendees.

As IP Club activities gain momentum around the globe, Huawei has upgraded its IP Club events into an IP Club member community since 2020. To date, Huawei has established a complete IP Club membership system, and recruited nearly 2900 registered members worldwide.

IP Club members have access to more professional IP technology information and differentiated technology know-hows provided by Huawei, in turn expanding their unique insights into the IP industry. IP Club members can also connect with Huawei's global experts to dive into cutting-edge IP technologies. Member-exclusive activities promote communication between IP industry peers, and diversified bonus points for members inspire more contributions.

By creating all-new connectivity, IP Club brings together industry thought leaders, experts, and peers from all over the world to explore future network trends, challenges, opportunities, and more. They also dive into network construction practices in all industries during digital transformation, and embrace new opportunities together for future industry development.

To learn more about Huawei's IP Club member program, click https://ipclub.huawei.com/

