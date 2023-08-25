Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $8.2 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter Ideanomics continued executing its commitment to shareholders to exit non-core businesses and finalize a reorganization of the business to focus on last-mile and local delivery vehicles and associated charging products.

Second Quarter Highlights

Solectrac debuted their new tractor the E25H, while launching a tractor rental program.

Energica and Plenitude partner together to provide new innovative solutions for electric mobility.

Ideanomics finalizes divestments of Timios and JUSTLY.

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenue for continuing operations in the quarter was 8.2 million dollars, 13 percent lower than the same time last year. Revenue for continuing operations for the first half of 2023 was 13.8 million dollars, 19 percent higher than the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit for continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.7 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 8.4%. Gross Profit for continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was ($0.5) million.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $4, $0, for the three and six months ended months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) $ 7,828

$ 8,888

$ 12,964

$ 10,529 Revenue from sales of services 349

418

429

953 Other revenue 6

79

444

133 Total revenue 8,183

9,385

13,837

11,615 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $37, $0 for the three and six months ended months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 6,298

9,438

11,979

12,005 Cost of revenue from sales of services 577

356

465

832 Cost of other revenue 619

81

823

131 Total cost of revenue 7,494

9,875

13,267

12,968 Gross (loss) profit 689

(490)

570

(1,353)















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,626

33,783

65,736

64,817 Research and development expense 3,408

680

8,033

1,694 Asset impairments 3,197

320

37,984

402 Depreciation and amortization 5,651

1,773

9,889

2,548 Other general expenses —

—

(12,596)

(131) Total operating expenses 35,882

36,556

109,046

69,330















Loss from operations (35,193)

(37,046)

(108,476)

(70,683)















Interest and other income (expense):













Interest income 151

827

479

1,583 Interest expense (942)

(488)

(2,265)

(1,067) Gain on remeasurement of investment —

—

—

10,965 Loss on disposal of investment —

(41)

—

(188) Other income, net 1,184

431

2,067

585 Loss before income taxes (34,800)

(36,317)

(108,195)

(58,805)















Income tax benefit 467

124

3,382

339 Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees —

(589)

—

(1,928)















Net loss from continuing operations (34,333)

(36,782)

(104,813)

(60,394) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,756)

(2,491)

(18,168)

(7,970) Net loss (37,089)

(39,273)

(122,981)

(68,364)















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,592

1,506

3,167

2,086















Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (35,497)

$ (37,767)

$ (119,814)

$ (66,278)















Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (3.19)

$ (8.86)

$ (12.59)

$ (14.65) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ (0.27)

$ (0.63)

$ (2.25)

$ (2.00) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (3.46)

$ (9.49)

$ (14.84)

$ (16.65) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 10,271,290

3,982,340

8,071,870

3,980,619

IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,895

$ 3,759 Accounts receivable, net 6,556

5,783 Contract assets 373

3,579 Amount due from related parties 108

386 Notes receivable from third parties, net 42

31,653 Inventory, net 22,925

27,600 Prepaid expenses 9,535

10,382 Other current assets 3,237

5,592 Current assets of discontinued operations 15,089

25,304 Total current assets 60,760

114,038 Property and equipment, net 11,029

8,650 Intangible assets, net 150,652

43,624 Goodwill 51,237

37,775 Operating lease right of use assets 14,702

14,385 Long-term investments —

7,500 Other non-current assets 3,147

2,825 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 1,110

14,004 Total assets $ 292,637

$ 242,801







LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 57,737

$ 28,022 Accrued salaries 9,663

7,328 Accrued expenses 3,381

2,842 Deferred revenue 2,759

2,110 Amount due to related parties 2,279

2,152 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,383

3,189 Promissory note due to related party 2,123

2,021 Promissory note due to third parties 7,003

5,814 Convertible note due to third party 6,212

3,928 Current contingent consideration 827

867 Other current liabilities 13,266

9,824 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 10,886

8,764 Total current liabilities 119,519

76,861 Promissory note due to third parties 1,819

1,957 Operating lease liabilities - long term 14,093

11,347 Non-current contingent liabilities 60,721

— Deferred tax liabilities 3,677

2,511 Other long-term liabilities 1,457

1,634 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 828

1,928 Total liabilities 202,114

96,238 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)





Convertible redeemable preferred stock





Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1,262

1,262 Series B - 50,000,000.00 shares authorized, 20,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and 6,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5,310

8,850 Series C - 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,159,276 and 0 shares issued and 1,159,276 and 0 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,825

— Equity





Common stock - $0.001 par value; 12,000,000 shares authorized, 11,264,709 and 4,786,290 shares issued and 10,976,787 and 4,786,289.768 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,408

597 Additional paid-in capital 1,068,697

1,004,082 Accumulated deficit (986,596)

(866,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,185)

(6,104) Total Ideanomics, Inc. stockholders' equity 78,324

132,125 Non-controlling interest 802

4,326 Total equity 79,126

136,451 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and equity $ 292,637

$ 242,801

