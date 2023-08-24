U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2023

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration as a speaker at TriNet PeopleForce 2023. Her discussion will center around the various ways entrepreneurs can financially support their small business through government loans, grants, and other resources.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

Administrator Guzman currently serves as the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for more than 33 million small businesses nationwide, leading with a customer-first, technology-forward and equitable approach. As the 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), she recently commemorated the agency's 70th anniversary.

"Administrator Guzman is our country's biggest champion of small businesses and innovative startups," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "It is a true honor to have her join TriNet PeopleForce 2023, the premier event for SMBs, and we congratulate the SBA on 70 years of service to America's entrepreneurs."

"America depends on small business owners and innovative startups to create jobs, advance our economy and strengthen our global competitiveness," said Administrator Guzman. "TriNet PeopleForce is where the SBA can help connect and power those entrepreneurs with funding and revenue opportunities to start, grow and build resilient businesses."

With People for People as the program's theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

