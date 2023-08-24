NuZee Announces Sales Launch with Partner Stone Brewing and its Stone-Branded Specialty Coffee Products

Direct-to-consumer website has commenced with pre-sale orders

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announces the launch of partner Stone Brewing's direct-to-consumer e-commerce website for distribution of co-manufactured Stone Brewing specialty coffee products, coffee.stonebrewing.com.

The website features NuZee-produced specialty coffee products, including its proprietary single-serve DRIPKIT pour-overs, single-serve brew bags, whole bean 12 oz coffee bags and Industrial Compostable capsules all branded under the Stone name. The coffee line utilizes the branding and flavor characteristics of three of Stone's most popular brands: Stone Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, and Stone Xocoveza.

Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO, commented, "We are very proud to be associated with our San Diego neighbors at Stone to produce unique high-end coffee products. We are particularly pleased to be meeting our previously announced timelines for the launch of our commercial operations. We continue to believe that our partnership will drive significant revenue growth, which, we believe, will significantly increase shareholder value. We look forward to serving Stone's expansive consumer audience through this newly launched enterprise."

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. As the seventh-largest craft brewer in the U.S., Stone operates two production brewing facilities on both coasts, in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA. Today, Stone's beer is available in all 50 states and more than 40 different countries.

Erin Smith, Stone Brewing Sr. Vice President of Marketing said, "We're eager for fans of Stone Brewing and those who appreciate high-quality coffee to experience the Stone brand in this new way. NuZee has been an exceptional partner producing one-off beer-inspired coffees for us in the past, and we're thrilled to be extending this partnership."

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company's long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com . For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

