Everest Medicines Announces Interim Results for First Half of 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, today announced its interim results for the first half of 2023, along with a corporate update.

"We are pleased to have achieved a number of critical milestones during the first half of 2023, propelling Everest to a commercial stage biopharma," commented Rogers Yongqing Luo, CEO of Everest Medicines. "At the end of July, we successfully took the critical step of launching our first therapeutic drug in China, Xerava®, which is the world's first fluocycline antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant infections. To support Xerava's launch, we have built a lean and efficient commercial team of highly experienced professionals, which we will gradually scale up as we prepare for additional product debuts. Over the next 18-24 months, we expect to have three additional products approved in China."

"Being one of very few biotech companies with a substantial lineup of products prepared for launch over the next two years clearly demonstrates our expertise in selecting and commercializing promising drug candidates. We expect to receive NDA approvals from both China and Singapore in the second half of 2023 for Nefecon®, our first-in-disease treatment for adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and launch Nefecon® broadly in China in early 2024. We will also continue to broaden our product pipeline through our dual approach of in-licensing and internal discovery, targeting underserved conditions and areas of high unmet need with innovative and differentiated therapies. Through a series of measures to improve operational efficiency and restructure our strategic focus, we have significantly reduced expenses across different functions and narrowed net loss in the first six months of this year by more than a third compared to a year ago. This will allow Everest to continue to generate value for our stakeholders and shareholders," said Mr. Luo.

Recent Product Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

INFECTIOUS DISEASE PORTFOLIO

Eravacycline (Xerava®), is the world's first Fluorocycline antibiotic for the treatment of infections caused by gram negative, gram positive and anaerobic pathogens including multidrug-resistant ("MDR") isolates. Its current approved indication is cIAI in adult patients.

Achievements during the Reporting Period:

Post-Reporting Period achievements and expected milestones:

Taniborbactam is a beta-lactamase inhibitor ("BLI") that, in combination with cefepime, may offer a potential treatment option for patients with serious bacterial infections caused by difficult-to-treat resistant gram-negative bacteria, most notably carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales ("CRE") and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa ("CRPA").

Post-Reporting Period achievements and expected milestones:

EVER206 (also known as SPR206), is a potentially best-in-class, novel polymyxin derivative designed to reduce toxicity, especially nephrotoxicity, compared to levels observed clinically with polymyxin B and colistin.

Achievements during the Reporting Period:

RENAL PORTFOLIO

Nefecon®, our anchor drug candidate in the renal therapeutic area, is a patented oral, delayed release formulation of budesonide in development for the treatment of IgAN.

Achievements during the Reporting Period:

Post-Reporting Period achievements and expected milestones:

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE PORTFOLIO

Etrasimod, is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5. In addition to UC, it is being investigated for a range of other immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Achievements during the Reporting Period:

Post-Reporting Period achievements and expected milestones:

mRNA PLATFORM

EVER-COVID19-M1.2, is an Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate.

Achievements during the Reporting Period:

Commercialization

The Company is committed to making its new therapeutics available to healthcare providers and patients as soon as possible. We have dedicated significant resources for the successful launch of Xerava ® and facilitate our transition into a commercial-stage company. We have built a lean and efficient commercial team of highly experienced professionals covering two key therapeutic areas, infectious disease and renal diseases. As of June 30, 2023 , our commercial team has 138 members, including key employees across sales, marketing, market access, medical affairs, distribution and commercial excellence.

The Company also established multiple partnerships with China's leading pharmaceutical distributors, including SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sinopharm Group, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Chongqing Pharmaceutical Group and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Under these partnerships, we will be able to leverage their industry-leading import and channel distribution networks to accelerate the commercialization of Xerava ® in China .

Nefecon® is expected to be the second product the Company commercializes in China . In April 2023 , we introduced Nefecon® in China's Hainan Boao Pilot Zone to provide Chinese patients with IgAN early access to this innovative and first-in-disease therapy. Our early access program was well-received with over 500 patients signed up, highlighting the substantial unmet clinical needs of IgAN patients in China . Given the high prevalence of IgAN in China , our team is working diligently to have Nefecon® included in insurance programs to boost its affordability and accessibility, helping to alleviate patients' financial burden. As a result, in May 2023 , the imported version of Nefecon® was added to the Beijing Puhui Health Insurance Program's 2023 New Reimbursement Drug List of Specialized Medicines, as well as other local insurance programs such as Kunming City and Shanxi Province . We expect to receive the NDA decision from China's NMPA in the second half of 2023 and launch Nefecon® broadly in China in early 2024.

Discovery

Our discovery pipeline focuses on novel targets for the treatment of renal diseases, and we expect to file an IND to enter clinical trials for our most advanced program in 2024. Additionally, with our clinically validated mRNA platform, we are advancing the discovovery and development of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases as well as therapeutic cancer vaccines for solid tumors.

Business Development

Our business development efforts focus on renal diseases and autoimmune disorders. We look to continue to bolster our leadership position in these areas by expanding our pipeline and ecosystem through a combination of internal discovery and in-licensing. We are actively engaged in finding business partnerships in these disease areas.

As we previously reported, in August 2022 Immunomedics, Inc. ("Immunomedics"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., agreed to acquire the Company's rights to Trodelvy® for total consideration of up to US$455 million , including US$280 million in upfront payments. The Company received the full upfront payments in late 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, strengthening our balance sheet and empowering us to advance the development of products in our core therapeutic areas.

Future Development

We will continue to pursue regulatory approvals for our innovative drug candidates, applying our effective dual approach of in-licensing and internal discovery to expand our existing robust pipeline. In the near-term, we expect to receive NDA approvals in China for three additional products, Nefecon ® , etrasimod, and cefepime-taniborbactam. Notably, we are one of very few biotech companies expected to launch a broad lineup of products in the near term.

Given the anticipated NDA approvals mentioned above, we have assembled a talented commercial team for the launch of Xerava® and Nefecon®. We will expand the team later this year as Nefecon®'s debut approaches, as well as in 2024 to establish deeper and broader hospital coverage.

Financial Highlights

IFRS Numbers:

Revenue increased by RMB7.9 million to RMB8.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 from the same period of a year ago, primarily due to the sales of Xerava and Trodelvy ® during transition period with Gilead in Singapore .

Research and development ("R&D") expenses decreased by RMB57.0 million from RMB345.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to RMB288.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 , primarily due to (i) a number of our drug candidates have completed clinical trials and advanced to regulatory submission or commercial stages; and (ii) the transfer of Trodelvy ® clinical development activities to Gilead.

General and administrative expenses decreased by RMB35.8 million from RMB118.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to RMB83.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 , mainly due to organization optimization and rationalization, and associated decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Distribution and selling expenses decreased by RMB84.1 million from RMB148.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to RMB64.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 , primarily due to the transfer of Trodelvy ® -related commercial activities to Gilead and related optimization and rationalization of the organizational structure since August 2022 .

Net loss for the period decreased by RMB244.4 million from RMB668.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to RMB423.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 , primarily attributable to (i) a number of our drug candidates have completed clinical trials and advanced to the registration phase or commercial stages; (ii) the transfer of Trodelvy ® related clinical and commercial activities to Gilead; and (iii) optimization and rationalization of the organizational structure.

Cash and cash equivalents and bank deposits amounted to RMB2,540.2 million as of 30 June 2023 .

NON-IFRS MEASURE:

Adjusted loss for the period decreased by RMB196.8 million from RMB523.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2022 to RMB326.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 , primarily attributable to narrowed IFRS loss.

