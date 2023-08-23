Verb Introduces New $20 Bonding Collection with Strength You Can See

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Products, the destination for salon-quality hair care products at one-set price ($20) is proud to release its new dermatologist tested Bonding Collection, consisting of a Bonding Shampoo and Bonding Mask. Both products are clinically-proven to help relink broken bonds, temporarily seal split ends, and strengthen strands for smoother, shinier, and visibly healthier hair – from the very first use.

"In recent years, our brand has witnessed customers owning their hair care routine with heat styling and hair coloring at home. We understand that customers are taking a more skincare-based approach to hair care and want their hair to feel and be healthy – not just appear healthy," said Brooke Coté, General Manager at Verb Products.

Designed to help relink broken disulfide bonds and improve the visible damage caused by coloring, chemical treatments, and day-to-day wear from hard water and styling, the Bonding Shampoo and Mask are proven to strengthen hair up to 61% and temporarily repair split ends by 82% after a single use.*

The bonding category is booming; however, this sector of the hair care industry is oftentimes set at a premium price. Verb developed a bonding collection at its standard, accessible price point of just $20 to allow budget-conscious consumers the opportunity to receive professional, salon-quality results they can feel good about from the comfort of their home.

Powered by Verb's dual-action amino bond complex, which brings together the technology of science and the power of plant sugars and natural ingredients, the Bonding Collection also includes powerhouse ingredients like a blend of marine botanicals, mafura butter, and manketti oil.

The current collection can be used as a complete system or individually:

Bonding Shampoo helps relink broken bonds while strengthening strands for smoother, shinier, and visibly healthier hair. Can be used daily in place of or cycled with your favorite Verb shampoo.

Bonding Mask helps relink broken bonds, strengthen strands, detangle, and soften hair. Use once a week or daily depending on desired results.

"Verb's new bonding collection has a unique formulation that demonstrates impressive results on split ends and breakage. An independent study showed that 82% of split ends are closed after one treatment with the Bonding Shampoo and Mask. Based on these significant findings, Verb's new Bonding Collection is a great option for people who want an evidence-based solution to improve damaged hair," said Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, Board Certified Dermatologist.

Like all of Verb's products, the Bonding Shampoo and Mask are formulated without parabens, gluten, or harmful sulfates.

Key ingredients include:

Amino-bond complex: Our bonding technology blend helps relink broken disulfide bonds in the hair.

A blend of marine botanicals: Red and Brown Algae are dense in nutrients and minerals which help keep hair healthy.

Mafura butter: A rich butter that helps restore damaged hair and prevent breakage.

Manketti oil: A seed oil that naturally contains high levels of Vitamin E which provides moisture and protection.

*Proven results in a third-party testing lab when using the shampoo and mask together

About Verb Products

The salon-founded brand was born in Austin and raised in New York, with one unwavering mission to deliver the best salon-quality hair care at one set ($20) price. Verb's 'only good stuff' commitment means products with no parabens, no gluten, and no harmful sulfates, plus everything is, Vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free. The new bonding lineup is the eighth collection in the brand's offering, confirming their promise, 'there's a Verb for you'.

