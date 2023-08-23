CEO Coaching International Congratulates 40 Clients and Partners for Ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate 40 of its clients and partners for making it onto the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

CEO Coaching International congratulates 40 of its clients and partners for making it onto this year’s Inc. 5000 list. (PRNewswire)

According to Inc., the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Congratulations to all our clients and partners who have achieved extraordinary growth and earned a coveted spot on this year's Inc. 5000," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Making the list takes tremendous tenacity and commitment, and we are excited to see so many of our clients making BIG happen."

The clients that made the Inc. 5000 this year are listed below, along with their industry and percentage growth rate over a three-year period.

#116 - Pray.com (Media) – 4,142%

#123 - The Launchpad (Software) – 3,900%

#158 - Blue Lake Capital (Real Estate) – 3,275%

#714 - Genuine Foods (Food & Beverage) – 822%

#761 - Cygnal (Business Products & Services) – 776%

#773 - Stoneweg US (Real Estate) – 763%

#934 - Dhanani Group (Real Estate) – 630%

#1,328 - ShipMonk (Logistics & Transportation) – 438%

#1,540 - Mor-Sports Group (Construction) – 373%

#1,814 - Powertec (Consumer Products) – 308%

#2,349 - Plative (IT Services) – 235%

#2,376 - Red Rock Secured (Financial Services) – 232%

#2,427 - Innersense Organic Beauty (Consumer Products) – 225%

#2,505 - Tharseo IT (IT Services) – 218%

#2,804 - HealthFlex Home Health Services (Health Services) – 190%

#2,815 - Taazaa (Software) – 189%

#2,850 - LGE Design Build (Construction) – 186%

#2,953 - DLP Capital (Real Estate) – 177%

#2,991 - The BAM Companies (Real Estate) – 174%

#3,099 - National Flood Experts (Engineering) – 167%

#3,109 - Montway LLC (Logistics & Transportation) – 166%

#3,189 - 26 North Yacht Sales (Consumer Services) – 161%

#3,239 - Jahnel Group (Software) – 158%

#3,248 - Utility Concierge (Consumer Products) – 157%

#3,522 - PropertyForce (Real Estate) – 140%

#3,548 - ClarisHealth (Software) – 139%

#3,672 - CatLadyBox (Retail) – 132%

#3,678 - Accent Building Materials (Accent Wire) (Construction) – 131%

#3,743 - Perry Construction Management (Construction) – 128%

#3,744 - BluShark Digital (Advertising & Marketing) – 128%

#3,966 - Trinity Packaging Supply (Business Products & Services) – 117%

#4,351 - McAdam Financial (Financial Services) – 99%

#4,352 - Berry Law Firm (Legal) – 99%

#4,480 - Foodie Fit (Food & Beverage) – 94%

#4,491 - Victra (Retail) – 93%

#4,612 - Carson Group (Financial Services) – 88%

#4,617 - Zipline Logistics (Logistics & Transportation) – 88%

#4,772 - Vehicle Acquisition Network (Software) – 82%

#4,878 - Unosquare (IT Services) – 78%

Strategic Partner Chief Outsiders made the list at number #3,895. CEO Coaching International is also honored to have earned a spot on this year's Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #2,662. This marks CEO Coaching International's ninth consecutive year on the list.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

