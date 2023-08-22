NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Releases Investor Presentation

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) released today an investor presentation. The presentation can be found here and on the NXDT website, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

