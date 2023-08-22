Introducing Snapmaker Ray: The Ultimate 40W Laser Engraver and Cutter

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fabrication tools manufacturer Snapmaker unveils its latest product lineup - Snapmaker Ray Laser Engraver and Cutter. This cutting-edge device combines precision, power, and ease of use to revolutionize the way you bring ideas to life.

Ray provides:

20W/40W Laser Power with Air Assist

Industrial-grade Linear Rails

1000+ Design Templates available in Luban

400mm x 600mm Large Work Area

Snapmaker Ray is now available at the official store. (PRNewswire)

At the heart of the Snapmaker Ray lies its exceptional laser technology, providing both 20W and 40W power options. The cutting-edge laser beam combining technology delivers superb power to engrave and cut a wide range of materials, including wood, leather, metal and more. Whether you're a hobbyist, artist, or small business owner, Snapmaker Ray empowers you to explore endless creative possibilities.

Designed for home and small business use, Ray has a 400mm x 600mm engraving area to allow users to undertake ambitious projects like 3D maps, furniture models, and so on. It is also equipped with a built-in air assist that ensures clean and precise cuts by directing a constant stream of air onto the work surface. This feature reduces the risk of scorching or burning, resulting in improving the cutting quality and flawless creations every time.

Inheriting the heritage of the Snapmaker Artisan Series, Snapmaker adopts steel guiderails made by CNC grinding at micron level in Ray, ensuring precision and stability for high-speed movement and long-lasting operation.

In addition to the advantages of hardware, Snapmaker also has further improvements in software. Luban provides 1000+ ready-to-use templates to make you design the laser works in seconds.

"Starting from Snapmaker Original, the laser function is the standard function of 3-in-1 3D printers," said Daniel, the CEO of Snapmaker. "We have 6+ years experience in designing premium laser products that are well-liked by a considerable number of our users. This also prompts us to further develop our laser products."

Snapmaker Ray is now available in the official store . The pre-order prices start from $999 (20W) and $1299 (40W).

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer set a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded technology product on Kickstarter. Snapmaker Artisan and J1 won the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snapmaker