HIDDEN RIVER STRATEGIC CAPITAL INVESTS IN THE LITTLE GYM THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF SEVEN EXISTING GYMS

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River Strategic Capital ("Hidden River" or the "Fund") is proud to announce a partnership with Taurus Capital Partners and the creation of Somersault Holdings, LLC ("Somersault" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Somersault has acquired and aggregated seven franchises within The Little Gym franchise system under one management group.

Hidden River Strategic Capital completes first investment out of inaugural fund

The Little Gym is the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through age 12 and is part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, which also includes Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and XP League. With seven locations, Somersault is the largest operator in The Little Gym franchise system and the first franchise owner group to be backed by institutional capital.

Hidden River's investment is its first from its inaugural fund which was raised in 2023. The Founding Partners of Hidden River have experience and success investing in both franchised concepts and fitness centers, amongst other industry verticals. Hidden River's Co-Founder and Partner, Kevin Condon, said, "We are excited to partner with existing management and Taurus to grow Somersault through acquisitions and the development of new locations." He added, "this investment aligns well with our firm's focus on supporting small businesses with flexible debt and equity capital to support their growth initiatives."

Taurus Capital Partners is an operationally-focused independent sponsor, led by Griffin Gordon, who will play an active role alongside existing management in the Company's efforts to grow and professionalize. "My passion for this opportunity is fueled by my personal experience as a customer, as I have directly seen how impactful The Little Gym is for families who want to invest in their kids," stated Gordon. "I am thrilled to work with Hidden River, who brings outstanding partnership-oriented capital solutions for small businesses that will enable Somersault to grow and realize its full potential."

With a history dating back nearly 50 years, The Little Gym is a children's gym concept that provides physical fitness, gymnastics, motor skills development, and other programs to children in a motivational environment.

About Hidden River Strategic Capital

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based positive cash flow businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues. Hidden River provides flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented structured capital to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit www.hiddenrivercap.com.

About Taurus Capital Partners

Taurus Capital Partners is an operationally-focused independent sponsor targeting long-term opportunities in founder-owned, lower middle market businesses. Taurus is led by seasoned operators who invest where their experience leading, growing, and professionalizing private companies can drive long-term value. For more information, please visit www.taurus-cp.com.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International headquartered in Bedford, TX, was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

