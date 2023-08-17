COMMEMORATING NYC AS BIRTHPLACE OF HIP HOP, OUTFRONT MEDIA CELEBRATES GENRE'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH MUSIC AND VIDEO CONTENT IN TRANSIT SYSTEM ACROSS THE CITY

Company Launching Cultural Campaign Themed 'This is What Hip Hop Sounds Like'

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Hop was born at a party in The Bronx 50 years ago. Now, the subway in The Bronx and all five New York boroughs will be treated to an anniversary celebration for the musical revolution that shook the world. Talk about full circle!

(PRNewswire)

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is commemorating the birth of this cultural phenomenon on digital displays throughout the NYC subway system. Creative for the campaign themed "This is What Hip Hop Sounds Like" was produced by the company's in-house creative boutique OUTFRONT Studios.

Hip Hop video memories were shared via Moments by OUTFRONT, our award-winning content platform. The creative and music is custom to the borough in which it is featured. The campaign includes a QR code leading users to curated playlists to experience personal reflections that may spark conversations about the genre and its impact on world culture. In addition to the playlists, the QR codes will redirect users, offering them more opportunities to learn about the artists, their contributions, and the influence on each artist by his or her home borough.

OUTFRONT Media chose to run the campaign in the subway system as it has set the stage for much of Hip Hop's cultural influence either through song lyrics or video content. For example, Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz's Hip Hop song "Déjà Vu" with its repetitive and highly-engaging lyric: But if it wasn't for The Bronx. For further exposure, the campaign can also be seen on billboards across the city.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Website references included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti Courtney Richards The Lippin Group OUTFRONT Media +1.212.986.7080 (646) 876-9404 outfront@lippingroup.com courtney.richards@outfront.com



Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

stephan.bisson@outfront.com



(PRNewswire)

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.