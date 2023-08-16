Who's Hiring?
CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers Due to Fire Hazard; 4 Deaths May be Tied to Recalled Units

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the continued risk of fire from dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China. CPSC urges consumers to immediately check to see if their dehumidifier is part of any Gree dehumidifier recall, including the most recent recall of Gree dehumidifiers announced on August 16, 2023. Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund.  The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)

The recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016. CPSC evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death. There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers. One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio. Another death occurred in 2022 in Iowa. Two more deaths occurred in 2022 in Missouri.

There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of these recalled dehumidifiers overheating. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.

These dehumidifiers are separate from the 1.56 million Gree dehumidifiers recalled on August 16, 2023.  CPSC urges all consumers to inspect their dehumidifiers and take advantage of the recalls if they own affected products.

The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at: AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.

As stated in the November 2016 recall reannouncement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.  Recalled model numbers are listed below. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com  and click on Recall for to receive a refund. Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

List of Recalled Dehumidifiers:

Danby or Premiere


Model number

Capacity

Date code range


DDR3011

30-pint

All units


DDR30P

30-pint

All units


DDR4511

45-pint

All units


DDR45P

45-pint

All units


DDR6511

65-pint

All units


DDR65CHP

65-pint

All units





De'Longhi or SuperClima



Model number

Capacity

Date code range


DDSE30

30-pint

All units


DDSE40

40-pint

All units


DG50

50-pint

All units




Fedders


Model number

Capacity

Date code range


FEDH-MAH030-C15

30-pint

All units


FEDH-MAH070-C15

70-pint

All units




Fellini


Model number

Capacity

Date code range


13-06030

50-pint

All units


13-06031

70-pint

All units




Frigidaire


Model number

Capacity

Date code range


FDB30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDB50R1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDB70R1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDD25S1

25-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDF50S1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDF70S1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDL30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDL50R1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDL50S1

50-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDL70R1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDL70S1

70-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDM30R1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08


FDR30S1

30-pint

01/07 through 09/08





GE



Model number

Capacity

Date code range


ADEH50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADER30LN

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADER40LN

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADER50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADER65LN

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADEW30LN

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADEW50LN

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


ADEW65LN

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHH40LL

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHH50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR30LL

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR30LM

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR40LL

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR40LM

40 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR50LL

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR65LL

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHR65LM

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHW30LM

30 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHW50LM

50 pint

01/08 through 12/10


AHW65LM

65 pint

01/08 through 12/10





Gree



Model number

Capacity

Date code range


13-06090

30-pint

All units


13-06091

45-pint

All units


13-06092

50-pint

All units


GDN40AH-A4EBB1A

40-pint

All units


GDN45AH-A3EBB2A

45-pint

All units


GDN50AF-A3EBA8A

50-pint

All units


GDN50AF-A3EBA8B

50-pint

All units


GDN70AF-A3EBA8A

70-pint

All units


GDN70AF-A3EBB3A

70-pint

All units


GDN70AI-A3EBB2A

70-pint

All units


GDNE30AEBA1A8A

30-pint

All units


GDNE40AEBA1A8A

40-Pint

All units


GDNE50AFBA1A8A

50-pint

All units


GDNE65AFBA1A8A

65-pint

All units




Kenmore


 Model number

Capacity

Date code range


407.52301210

30-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09


407.52501210

50-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09


407.52701210

70-pint

2012-04 through 2012-09


407.52702210

70-pint

2012-04 through 2012-08






Norpole

Model number

Capacity

Date code range


NPDH30PG

30-pint

All units





Seabreeze



Model number

Capacity

Date code range


DH450S

50-pint

All units


DH470S

70-pint

All units




SoleusAir


Model number

Capacity

Date code range

CFM-25E

25-pint

All units

CFM-40E

40-pint

All units

DP1-30-03

30-pint

All units

DP1-40-03

40-pint

All units

DP1-50-03

50-pint

All units

DP1-50-03A

50-pint

All units

DP1-70-03

70-pint

All units

GL-DEH-30-1

30-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-45-2

45-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-50-2L2

50-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-50-2Q2

50-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-70-2S2

70-pint

1211 through 0612

GL-DEH-70P-2S2

70-pint

0112 through 0612

GM-DEH-30M-1L2

30-pint

010512 through 061412

GM-DEH-30M-1R2

30-pint

010512 through 061412

GM-DEH-45-1

45-pint

122511 through 062112

GM-DEH-70-1S2

70-pint

010512 through 062112

SG-DEH-25-4

25-pint

032711 through 081712

SG-DEH-30-2

30-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-30B-1

30-pint

011210 through 041310

SG-DEH-30M-1

30-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-30M-1A

30-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-30M-1L2

30-pint

010510 through 071512

SG-DEH-30M-1R2

30-pint

010510 through 071512

SG-DEH-45-1

45-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-45-1A

45-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-45-2

45-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-50-2

50-pint

010712 through 010712

SG-DEH-70-1

70-pint

010210 through 071512

SG-DEH-70-1A

70-pint

121510 through 111011

SG-DEH-70-2

70-pint

032711 through 050712

SG-DEH-70-2S2

70-pint

032711 through 050712

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Release Number: 23-261 

