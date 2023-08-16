Cerebro Capital Announces Patent Issued for Artificial Intelligence Derived Anonymous Marketplace

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebro Capital , a leading fintech company specializing in democratizing access to debt capital for medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce that a patent for its groundbreaking AI Derived Anonymous Marketplace has been issued. The patent, a culmination of a four year rigorous process with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, represents a significant milestone for the company. The patent authors Matthew Bjonerud and Kevin Dieter, Cerebro's CEO and CTO, spent years developing the underlying algorithms and proprietary processes that will greatly benefit the companies and lenders that utilize Cerebro's technology.

The approved patent safeguards the innovative algorithms and cutting-edge processes powering Cerebro's online platform. This proprietary technology provides businesses with continuous and increasingly accurate personalized insights about their ability to access the loan market including available loan structures, loan sizes, interest rates, and potential matched lenders across a vast network of thousands of commercial banks and non-bank lending institutions. Notably, the platform empowers borrowers to maintain complete anonymity until they are ready to proceed with closing a new transaction.

"The combination of the patented algorithm and Cerebro's large and growing proprietary data set on private credit markets gives Cerebro the ability to deliver value to its clients in a way that is faster, easier, and ultimately new," stated Matthew Bjonerud, CEO of Cerebro Capital. "Our borrowers leverage our data-driven system to unlock material increases in loan amounts and secure improved terms, while our lender clients benefit by being able to more efficiently deploy capital."

About Cerebro Capital: Cerebro Capital was started in 2017 to help democratize access to debt capital for middle-market companies. Cerebro has grown rapidly since its inception and today works with thousands of borrowers to connect them to lenders from over 1,500 lending institutions to provide credit and loans up to $100 million. As its customer base continues to expand, Cerebro is using its insights to help lenders customize and develop their loan programs to meet unmet demand. Working with finance and technology experts, Cerebro has created a holistic corporate loan sourcing and placement solution designed to revolutionize the way borrowers, lenders, intermediaries, and stakeholders manage commercial debt. To learn more about Cerebro, please visit, https://www.cerebrocapital.com/.

