Acoustic Builds Acoustic Connect℠ on the Snowflake Data Cloud

Acoustic Connect℠, powered by Snowflake, empowers marketers with enhanced visibility and accessibility to customer data by delivering real-time insights and personalization on Snowflake's single, integrated platform

CONWAY, Ark., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic , a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, today announced its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to optimize data sharing within the Acoustic Connect℠ platform. Acoustic Connect, Powered by Snowflake , enables marketers to seamlessly integrate multiple data sources into marketing activities, giving them a complete view of the customer journey and empowering them to create data-driven, personalization strategies based on behavior signals gathered throughout the digital customer experience. With Snowflake's Data Cloud , Acoustic Connect provides marketers with the ability to act on intent signals and engage customers across the buying journey as the first-of-its-kind platform to link campaign activities, customer data, and behavioral experience in real time.

Acoustic, L.P. logo (PRNewsfoto/Acoustic, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

"By partnering with Snowflake, we have embraced a streaming-based model that enables marketers to understand and respond to customer behaviors in real time," said John Riewerts, SVP of Engineering at Acoustic. "With all data centralized in one place, our customers can now personalize their marketing efforts based on a wider selection of attributes. This partnership has allowed us to introduce Acoustic Connect, a game-changing solution that seamlessly ties together journey orchestration, multichannel marketing, and behavioral experience insights in an all-in-one platform."

Building Acoustic Connect on Snowflake has allowed Acoustic to leverage Snowflake's Snowpipe Streaming capabilities to deliver enhanced data sharing and management as well as broader customer insights. Marketers using Acoustic Connect can integrate multiple data sources, make sense of this information quickly, and leverage it to launch personalized campaigns that capture consumer attention in the moment. Additionally, the time from implementation to execution is decreased due to Snowflake's ability to stream data, which helps marketers improve time to value and prove marketing ROI quickly.

"We're excited to support Acoustic on its journey to transform how marketers orchestrate digital customer experiences by providing real-time data streaming capabilities that empower marketers to react in the moment," said Bill Stratton, Global Industry GTM Lead, Media, Entertainment and Advertising at Snowflake. "By building on the Snowflake Data Cloud, Acoustic is enabling marketers to leverage behavioral insights and create meaningful customer engagements."

Joint customers will be able to gain transformative insights in real time with Acoustic Connect, powered by Snowflake. The combination of Acoustic's marketing platform with Snowflake's cutting-edge technology equips brands with the crucial data they need to create personalized, engaging experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here .

About Acoustic, L.P.

Acoustic, L.P. helps brands build closer, lasting, more rewarding customer connections through data-driven visibility and personal, relevant, and frictionless engagement. Our diverse range of solutions includes unified marketing and digital customer experience insights, campaign execution, behavioral experience analytics, and optimized pricing, promotion, markdown, and collaboration technology. With the help of our award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams, businesses across industries can drive customer lifetime value. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com .

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acoustic, L.P.