Zennify Appoints Salesforce Alum Michael Rouleau as Chief Revenue Officer

Former customer success leader at Salesforce and Financial Services Executive at Bank of America and Accenture brings best-in-class delivery to further profitability and growth.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zennify, a leading Salesforce and nCino consultancy, today announced the addition of Michael Rouleau as Chief Revenue Officer. Rouleau is a seasoned go-to-market leader with a unique portfolio of experience.

Rouleau brings over 30 years experience optimizing technology for business success. Most recently, Rouleau served as Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Salesforce, leading the North American Financial Services Operating Unit. In his role, Rouleau advised and guided customers with implementations, integrations, roadmaps, user experience, value benchmarking, and process discipline for an optimized Salesforce investment.

Prior to that, Rouleau was a Technology & Operations executive at Bank of America, as well as a Financial Services executive at Accenture. He's also a military veteran.

"I've worked with the Zennify team over the years as the go-to partner for financial institutions," said Michael Rouleau, CRO, Zennify. "Zennify's approach goes beyond successful implementations and focuses on maximizing capabilities across the business. I'm excited to build upon their current momentum and deliver long-term, sustainable growth to both current and future customers."

"I am very excited for Michael to join our leadership team," said Chris Conant, Zennify CEO. "Michael brings a wealth of senior leadership experience to our organization, which we believe will be transformative for Zennify. His track record of success leading teams at Salesforce and Bank of America, along with his years at Accenture driving enterprise technology deployments in Financial Services, make him an ideal addition to our team. This is a powerful combination that will be a huge value-add to our customers and partners."

As the Chief Revenue Officer, Rouleau, with the executive team, will provide a structure and cadence to allow Zennify to take advantage of its excellent reputation in the market.

About Zennify

Zennify is an award-winning technology consulting firm that delivers impeccable solutions not only for its customers, but the community at large. As a Salesforce and nCino partner with a 4.9/5 Customer Satisfaction Rating and investment from Salesforce Ventures and Tercera, Zennify has a reputation for successfully leading complex digital projects for banking, wealth management and insurance companies around the world. Zennify proudly gives 1% of all project costs back via community service and also earned a spot on this year's Inc. 5000.

More information can be found at www.zennify.com.

