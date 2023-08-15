ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Announces Expansion of Board of Directors with Appointment of James M. Mackay, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Inc. (IBC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative disease-modifying immune therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of James M. Mackay, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors. Mackay brings decades of biopharma leadership experience to the Company's Board of Directors as it advances its lead asset, IBC-Ab002, through clinical trials.

"Dr. Mackay's intimate knowledge of global development and commercialization will be critical for the growth and expansion of ImmunoBrain Checkpoint as we continue to build our global footprint in clinical trials of IBC-Ab002," commented Nathan Hevrony, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of ImmunoBrain Checkpoint. "His profound understanding of the biopharma landscape, specifically in the development of therapeutics that focus on immunology, makes Dr. Mackay an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

"ImmunoBrain Checkpoint is at the forefront of innovation in the two fields of immunology and neurodegenerative disease," said James M. Mackay, Ph.D. "Its novel approach to treating some of the most complex neurological conditions through the peripheral immune system is backed by rigorous science. I look forward to applying my previous experience in immunological drug development as a member of the Board of Directors for a company that has the potential to be truly disruptive in the neurodegenerative disease space."

Dr. Mackay has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He has leveraged his expertise in the development and commercialization of therapeutic compounds across multiple indications to bring 6 drug products to the market. Most recently, Dr. Mackay served as Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer at Aristea Therapeutics where he led a team of scientists and business professionals in developing novel immunology-focused therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Prior to founding and leading Aristea, Dr. Mackay led Ardea Biosciences following its $1.26 billion acquisition by AstraZeneca. Earlier, Dr. Mackay held a wide range of senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca. He currently holds board seats with several biotechnology companies and non-profits within the life sciences industry. Dr. Mackay earned his BS in Genetics and Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from Aberdeen University, Scotland.

About ImmunoBrain Checkpoint

ImmunoBrain Checkpoint (IBC) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune therapies to combat neurodegenerative diseases. Established in 2015, IBC builds on over 20 years of research by Professor Michal Schwartz's team at the Weizmann Institute of Science, which pioneered the concept that the brain relies on the immune system for maintenance and repair, with this communication compromised in aging and Alzheimer's disease. This research led to the development of IBC-Ab002, an antibody that targets an inhibitory immune checkpoint to rewire brain/immune communication and protect the brain from functional loss. The company is currently investigating IBC-Ab002 in the IBC-01-01 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease [NCT05551741], which is supported in part by grants from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Alzheimer's Association.

About IBC-Ab002

IBC-Ab002 is a proprietary anti-PD-L1 antibody, developed by IBC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Pre-clinical studies found that in various animal models of dementia, transient activation of the peripheral immune system, achieved through immune checkpoint blockade, can reduce local brain inflammation and reduce the accumulation of toxic pathological proteins (both tau and amyloid) within the diseased brain. This results in an overall neuroprotective effect, and a slowing of cognitive decline. Optimized for this novel mechanism of action, IBC-Ab002 is administered once every three months and has a short half-life that allows for transient inhibition of the PD-L1 immune checkpoint pathway. These advantageous features may improve the investigational antibody's safety profile.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging, Award Number R01AG071810. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health

