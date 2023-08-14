REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BELIZE

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, has sold the franchise rights to its 17th country and the fifth already this year, to Belize.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, who also purchased the franchise rights to Costa Rica just two years ago and is the Regional Owner of Realty ONE Group Central America and Western Caribbean, is the franchisor's new partner to rapidly expand into Belize, bringing exciting and dynamic COOLTURE (cool + culture)- filled real estate locations to the eastern coast of Central America.

"Sergio and his partners are family and they've become some of the most impassioned and progressive leaders in our global network," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "I have no doubt that with his partners and supporters, he'll be radically changing the lives of real estate professionals, and entire communities, in and around Belize."

"The Central America and Western Caribbean region is now witnessing truly remarkable moments as we embrace the vision of turning every corner into shimmering gold, ONE franchise at a time," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez looks to open new locations initially on the shores of Ambergris Caye, nestled in the charming city of San Pedro.

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 17 more countries and territories and growing.

