DAZN LAUNCHES IN FRANCE WITH CO-EXCLUSIVE CANAL+ LIGUE 1 CHANNEL DISTRIBUTION DEAL

DAZN to launch localised service with the two top Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches per week via the distribution of Canal+ Ligue 1

DAZN subscribers can watch Ligue 1, the Belgian Juliper League, UEFA Women's Champions League and more without any other contract and on multiple devices – smart TVs, mobile phones and games consoles

Fans can access DAZN through app stores, smart TVs and devices, and other distribution channels for an introductory offer of just €9.99 per month (€14.99 thereafter)

DAZN expansion into French market supported by distribution and marketing deal with Canal+

DAZN 1 to be available through Canal+, bundled as a linear channel featuring Belgian Juliper League, UEFA Women's Champions League, boxing and combat sports

France to be seventh European key market in which DAZN has a significant domestic presence, joining Belgium , Germany , Italy , Spain , Portugal , and the UK

LONDON and PARIS, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the world's leading sports streaming and entertainment platform, today launches in France with access to Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches via the Canal+ Ligue 1 channel after agreeing a strategic and exclusive distribution partnership with France's major premium pay TV operator, Canal+.

DAZN's launch in France is another step in the company's growth strategy, providing access to one of the world's biggest media markets, and an increasingly digitally connected set of consumers. France will be DAZN's seventh key European market in which it has a significant domestic presence, and eleventh globally as it seeks to further grow its total user-base upwards from 60 million.

DAZN's French subscribers will be able to access excellent content in the form of Ligue 1 football, the top two matches per week throughout the season on Canal+ Ligue 1, without having to subscribe to any other service. Additionally, as the NFL's global partner, customers will have the option to add NFL Game Pass – the only way to access every single NFL game, including the play-offs and Super Bowl – to their subscription package.

Customers will also be able to access DAZN via app purchases on mobiles, Smart TVs and other devices. The DAZN app will be available within the myCanal service over time, and DAZN will be announcing other local distribution deals in due course.

DAZN is also launching a linear channel, DAZN 1, which will be bundled with Canal+, reaching 1.2 million subscribers, and will provide access to quality content such as UEFA Women's Champions League, the Belgian Juliper Pro League, and the best boxing and combat match ups. Canal+ will also deliver a significant marketing partnership to drive awareness of DAZN, its content, products and services.

DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, said, "DAZN is incredibly excited to launch in France, especially being able to bring Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches via Canal+ Ligue 1 directly to our customers. The French market is one we have been looking at for a while as we believe there is huge potential for DAZN's content, products and services in such a well-developed media and digital economy. As well as delivering DAZN's top-quality content, including the top two Ligue 1 matches every week, through our localised app, we will offer have a linear channel, DAZN 1, as part of our deal with Canal+. This is the beginning of a long-term relationship with French sports fans, as we look to build the ultimate sports entertainment platform, and secure more distribution deals."

About DAZN

DAZN is a leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the US and UK. Its wide range of content includes top-flight football from the world's most popular competitions – Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC. DAZN is the only place for fans around the world to watch every NFL match outside North America.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment business where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

