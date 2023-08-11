ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces 2023 Q2 Financial Results

XI'AN, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP ("EUBG" or the "Company") (OTCQB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, commented, "Our business experienced a significant boost in revenue, with an increase of approximately 40.6% compared to the prior period. This phenomenal growth can be attributed to our top-notch consultation services which we provided to clients engaged in the live streaming business. Our team of experts offered invaluable insights and advice that helped our clients to improve their service delivery. We are proud to have played a significant role in this success story and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional services to our clients."
Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 And 2022
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
Revenues
$
1,705,942
100
%
$
840,868
100
%
Cost of revenues
(108,581)
(6)
%
(113,332)
(13)
%
Gross profit
1,597,361
94
%
727,536
87
%
Selling Expenses:
(5,279)
0
%
(8,319)
(1)
%
General and administrative expenses
(390,294)
(23)
%
(331,385)
(39)
%
Total other income (expenses), net
(55,476)
(3)
%
58,099
7
%
Income before income tax
1,146,312
67
%
445,931
53
%
Income tax expense
(455,865)
(27)
%
(180,081)
(21)
%
Net income
$
690,447
40
%
$
265,850
32
%
Revenue and cost of revenue: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we generated revenue of $1,705,942, which represents an increase of $865,074 or 102.9% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was mainly contributed by our consultation services to a client engaged in live streaming business.
Cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $108,581, which represented a slight decrease of $4,751 or 4.2% compared to the same period in the prior year.
As a result of the above, the gross profit was $1,597,361 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which represented an increase of $869,825 or 119.6% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in revenue as well as the decrease in cost of revenues, resulting in an increase in profit margin.
Selling expenses: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred $5,279 selling expenses, which represented a decrease of $3,040 or 36.5% as compared to the same period in the prior year. We maintained the selling expenses at a lower amount during the periods.
General and administrative expenses: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred $390,294 general and administrative expenses, which represented an increase of $58,909 or 17.8% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in audit fees related to the filing of a registration document during the period. Additionally, certain staff costs that were previously classified as selling expenses were reclassified as general and administrative expenses to better reflect their nature.
Total other income (expenses), net: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred net other expense of $55,476, which represented a difference of $113,575 or 195.5% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The difference was primarily attributable to exchange losses of US$74,178, which arose from the translation of certain foreign currency-denominated assets in our subsidiaries. Our net other income (expenses) mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and sundry income.
Income tax expense: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred income tax expense of $455,865, which represented an increase of $275,784 or 153.1% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The income tax expenses consisted of the Enterprise Income Tax charged in China and the withholding tax incurred in Hong Kong.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, our income tax expenses comprised of current tax expenses and deferred tax expenses of $358,019 and $97,846, respectively, compared to current tax expenses and deferred tax expenses of $131,409 and $48,672 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $690,447 and $265,850 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents: As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, $8,059,731 and $7,193,591 of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, respectively were held at financial institutions and online payment platforms located in the PRC and Hong Kong that management believes to be of high credit quality.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 And 2022
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
$
% of
$
% of
Revenues
$
2,882,878
100
%
$
2,049,872
100
%
Cost of revenues
(223,135)
(8)
%
(425,811)
(21)
%
Gross profit
2,659,743
92
%
1,624,061
79
%
Selling Expenses:
(6,718)
0
%
(24,914)
(1)
%
General and administrative expenses
(813,796)
(28)
%
(642,673)
(31)
%
Total other income, net
30,813
1
%
159,921
8
%
Income before income tax
1,870,042
65
%
1,116,395
54
%
Income tax expense
(748,138)
(26)
%
(459,372)
(22)
%
Net income
$
1,121,904
39
%
$
657,023
32
%
Revenue and cost of revenue: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we generated revenue of $2,882,878, which represents an increase of $833,006 or 40.6% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was mainly contributed by our consultation services to a client engaged in live streaming business.
Cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $223,135, which represented a decrease of $202,676 or 47.6% compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in cost of revenue is mainly due to the absence of direct operating costs related to digital training services used in the current period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, direct operating costs related to these services were $206,783.
As a result of the above, the gross profit was $2,659,743 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which represented an increase of $1,035,682 or 63.8% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in revenue, resulting in an increase in profit margin, and was further supported by the temporary suspension of digital training services that typically had lower profit margins.
Selling expenses: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred $6,718 selling expenses, which represented a decrease of $18,196 or 73.0% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease of selling expenses was mainly due to the tightening of entertainment policies and no staff costs incurred in selling activities during the current period.
General and administrative expenses: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred $813,796 general and administrative expenses, which represented an increase of $171,123 or 26.6% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in audit fees related to the filing of a registration document during the period. Additionally, certain staff costs that were previously classified as selling expenses were reclassified as general and administrative expenses to better reflect their nature.
Total other income, net: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded net other income of $30,813, which represented a decrease of $129,108 or 80.7% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The different was mainly due to certain sundry income generated in the prior year that did not recur in the current period, as well as exchange losses of US$53,630, which arose from the translation of certain foreign currency-denominated assets in our subsidiaries. Our net other income mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and sundry income.
Income tax expense: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we incurred income tax expense of $748,138, which represented an increase of $288,766 or 62.9% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The income tax expenses consisted of the Enterprise Income Tax charged in China and the withholding tax incurred in Hong Kong.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, our income tax expenses comprised of current tax expenses and deferred tax expenses of $573,420 and $174,718, respectively, compared to current tax expenses and deferred tax expenses of $335,479 and $123,893 for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $1,121,904 and $657,023 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP
ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company's mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies' founders in utilizing the company's digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.
ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,059,731
$
7,193,591
Accounts receivable
421,736
234,978
Other receivables and prepayments
58,052
73,069
Total current assets
8,539,519
7,501,638
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Plant and equipment, net
142,943
188,889
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
53,310
83,077
Total non-current assets
196,253
271,966
TOTAL ASSETS
$
8,735,772
$
7,773,604
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other payables and accrued liabilities
$
197,457
$
369,727
Other payables and accrued liabilities – related party
3,902
-
Receipt in advance
-
1,710
Operating lease liabilities, current
53,310
54,705
Tax payables
363,685
94,758
Amount due to a director
3,496
167,936
Total current liabilities
621,850
688,836
NON-CURRENT LIABILITY
Deferred tax liabilities
200,639
172,196
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
-
28,372
Total non-current liabilities
200,639
200,568
TOTAL LIABILITIES
822,489
889,404
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,100,000 shares authorized, Nil (December 31, 2022:
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,800,000,000 shares authorized, 1,701,181,423
170,118
170,118
Additional paid-in capital
6,453,048
6,453,048
Statutory reserves
65,911
65,911
Retained earnings
1,169,119
47,215
Accumulated other comprehensive income
55,087
147,908
Total stockholders' equity
7,913,283
6,884,200
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
8,735,772
$
7,773,604
ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(UNAUDITED)
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
1,705,942
840,868
$
2,882,878
$
2,049,872
Cost of revenue
(108,581)
(113,332)
(223,135)
(425,811)
Gross profit
1,597,361
727,536
2,659,743
1,624,061
Selling expenses
(5,279)
(8,319)
(6,718)
(24,914)
General and administrative expenses
(390,294)
(331,385)
(813,796)
(642,673)
Profit from operations
1,201,788
387,832
1,839,229
956,474
Other income (expenses):
-
Interest income
10,764
12,637
18,500
22,967
Exchange gain (loss)
(74,178)
27,862
(53,630)
27,922
Sundry income
7,938
17,600
65,943
109,032
Total other income(expenses), net
(55,476)
58,099
30,813
159,921
Income before income tax
1,146,312
445,931
1,870,042
1,116,395
Income tax expense
(455,865)
(180,081)
(748,138)
(459,372)
Net income
$
690,447
265,850
$
1,121,904
$
657,023
Other comprehensive loss
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(77,327)
(231,781)
(92,821)
(236,916)
Total comprehensive income
$
613,120
34,069
$
1,029,083
$
420,107
Net income per share - Basic and diluted
$
0.00
*
0.00
*
$
0.00
*
$
0.00
*
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
- Basic and Diluted
1,701,181,423
1,701,181,423
1,701,181,423
1,701,181,423
*
Less than $0.01 per share
ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(UNAUDITED)
(In U.S. dollars)
For the six months ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
1,121,904
$
657,023
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
40,298
42,322
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
26,907
27,395
Deferred tax
28,230
123,894
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Other receivables and prepayments
12,259
19,049
Accounts receivable
(207,645)
(213,535)
Accounts payable
-
(113,645)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(160,301)
(170,904)
Tax payables
286,498
125,057
Contract liabilities
-
(212,060)
Receipt in advance
(1,703)
(5,064)
Operating lease liabilities
(26,908)
(27,395)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,119,539
252,137
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,877)
(8,381)
Cash flows used in financing activities
Repayment to a director
(164,441)
-
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(87,081)
(255,625)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
866,140
(11,869)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,193,591
7,649,129
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
8,059,731
$
7,637,260
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for:
Income taxes
$
286,922
$
224,055
