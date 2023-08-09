Edges of Earth Expedition Amplifies Ocean Action, Launches Inaugural Partnership with Scuba Schools International (SSI) & Mares

SSI's first-ever brand ambassador partnership in its 50-year history brings visibility and action to ocean impact efforts through the Edges of Earth Expedition

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the female-led diving team, spearheading the Edges of Earth Expedition, announced their partnership with Scuba Schools International (SSI) and one of the leading global brands in innovative dive gear, Mares. This marks SSI's first-ever brand ambassador program in the premier scuba training company's 50-year history. Mares will provide the expedition team with state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate their exploration to the planet's most remote dive sites during their two-year expedition. The trio's primary goal is to share untold stories of those who have dedicated their lives to restoring, conserving and protecting fragile underwater ecosystems—highlighting positive progress that's happening around the world.

We're thrilled to name the Edges of Earth team as SSI's first-ever brand ambassadors - Scuba Schools International (SSI)

Science indicates that the ocean is warming with tremendous consequences on marine ecosystems, coastal communities and the entire planet. But widespread understanding and visibility is lacking. Throughout Edges of Earth's expedition to over 50 locations around the globe, the five person team will meet with countless local experts who have dedicated their lives to the ocean—including scientists, conservationists, eco-operators, dive centers, community leaders, nonprofits and for-profit businesses. From tropics to tundras, these stories of ocean impact will be told concurrently across the SSI, Mares and the Edges of Earth online footprints. The aim is to amplify the incredibly important work of those people and teams met along the way to ultimately inspire future generations to take ocean action.

"When it comes to the ocean, we are often bombarded with messages of doom and gloom—while positive stories of impact tend to go untold. But, there are many people contributing in unique and meaningful ways to conserve and restore the underwater world," says Andi Cross, Edges of Earth expedition lead. "These are the stories that SSI, Mares, and the Edges of Earth Expedition team believe need to be told. This partnership is a testament to our collective passion for the sport of scuba, along with our shared desire to inspire ocean action."

"We're thrilled to name the Edges of Earth team as SSI's first-ever brand ambassadors. In partnership, we endeavor to usher more people into the diving community and inspire a new generation of ocean advocates," says Jenny Luksch, Marketing Manager at SSI."At Mares, we have the pleasure of working with some of the most incredibly talented dive professionals. We welcome the Edges of Earth Expedition team into this community, and applaud their efforts in service to our oceans," says Marcel Steinmeier, Head of Marketing at Mares.

For further information and updates on the expedition, follow SSI, Mares, and Edges of Earth on their respective social media channels.

About SSI

Scuba Schools International (SSI) is the world's largest professional business-based training agency, with 3,500+ Training Centers and over 100,000 SSI Professionals in 150+ countries. For over 50 years, SSI has provided high-quality training programs and materials for Recreational Scuba, Extended Range, Freediving, Mermaid, Swim, and Lifeguard programs from beginner to Instructor Trainer levels. With digital and printed materials available in more than 40 languages, SSI enables people to experience the underwater world across the globe. Blue Oceans is SSI's environmental conservation initiative that is supported by the expedition team. Accessible to everyone, SSI seeks to create environmental awareness and protect our oceans by role modeling conservation-minded behavior and promoting sustainable diving practices.

About Mares

Mares is a leading international manufacturer of diving equipment, known for its innovative products designed to enhance the diving experience. The company's commitment to quality and excellence has made it a preferred choice for divers around the globe.

Mares supports the Blue Oceans movement. As part of their commitment to the project, they have been on a mission to reduce the use of plastic in their packaging, hoping in the near future to replace plastic completely. Concrete measures have been taken, such as removing outer film coatings, implementing 100% eco-friendly mask boxes, providing products in corn-based bags and reusable mesh bags made from bioplastic and woven R-PET (recycled plastic bottles otherwise destined for landfill), but it doesn't stop there. R-PET has also been implemented in product lines, such as the latest range of Mares-branded luggage, and core products such as wetsuits are now being made following more eco-friendly practices. The initial steps have been taken, and Mares also likes to share the values of the movement where possible with employees, collaborators and suppliers.

About Edges of Earth

Edges of Earth is an expedition team of five going to the most remote dive destinations on the planet to tell untold stories of ocean impact and positive progress. Led by Andi Cross, an SSI Divemaster, the teamLed by SSI Divemaster, Andi Cross, the team will venture to 50+ locations over two years, from the tropics to tundras. Marla Tomorug (Creative Director & Lead Photographer), Adam Moore (Logistics, Equipment & Safety Lead), Maddy Wilson (Content Creator & Social Media Lead) and Jeff Wilson (Content Creator & Videography Lead) are highly certified scuba divers, free divers and wilderness guides.

View original content:

SOURCE Edges of Earth