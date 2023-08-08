Origins and Erewhon Announce Exclusive Launch of Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Juice

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ fungi-infused green juice is the first-ever, beauty, cold-pressed juice collaboration for Erewhon

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origins, a consciously formulated skincare brand rooted in the genius of nature, partners with Erewhon, the certified organic retailer, on a limited edition, cold-pressed juice inspired by adaptogenic mushrooms and other ingredients from The NEW Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate.

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom (PRNewswire)

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Juice is the first-ever, beauty, cold-pressed juice collaboration for Erewhon. The fungi-infused green juice contains a mega blend of mushrooms: Chaga, Reishi and Tremella combined with organic fruits and vegetables including, granny smith apple, cucumber, pineapple, kiwi, spinach, broccoli, parsley, sea moss, and pearl powder. For the ultimate pairing, beauty, skincare, and mushroom enthusiasts can pick up The NEW Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate at Erewhon along with their limited-edition Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Juice.

The new Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate is a triple-action concentrate formula that includes the Origins signature Molecular Mushroom Complex featuring Reishi and fermented Chaga, with the addition of Tremella Mushroom to help rapidly soothe irritated skin by visibly improving redness and helping strengthen skin barrier over time. As one of the first skincare brands to harness the power of mushrooms, the Origins BioTech Discovery Labs has collaborated on Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom products for nearly twenty years, infusing a blend of precious mushrooms into topical skincare for calm, soothed, and more resilient skin.

Origins and Dr. Weil, a pioneer in the field of health and integrated medicine, and longtime Origins partner, collaborated with Vito Antoci, Vice President, Erewhon, to create the Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Juice using a fresh-pressed blend of high-quality organic vegetables, fruits, and mushrooms to create this unique juice for Origins and Erewhon.

"Origins is a preeminent skincare authority on mushrooms. With Dr. Weil, Origins established one of the beauty industry's first approaches to using the restorative properties of mushrooms in skincare and we are so excited to bring the Origins signature adaptogenic innovation to Erewhon," shared Amber Garrison, Global Brand President, Origins. "This first of its kind juice for Erewhon is a perfect complement to our new Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate."

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Juice will be available in the refrigerated section in all 9 Erewhon locations for $12 on August 8th, 2023.

The Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate will be available exclusively in all 9 Erewhon locations and on Origins.com for $66 on August 8th, 2023.

#OriginsXErewhon

@Origins

@Erewhon

About Origins:

Our mission at Origins is to care for skin holistically using the power of plants and science. Fusing over 30 years of Origins' expertise in plant science and skin physiology, our scientists at the Origins BioTech Discovery Labs strive to identify the high-performing, bioactive elements of ingredients derived from nature, then use these innovative findings to create transformative skincare formulas to help support and boost skin's natural activities and noticeably improve how skin looks and feels.

We formulate without 1,500+ ingredients in compliance with the EU's stringent regulations. In addition, we are also free of: Parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing agents, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diethanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads and animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey and beeswax in select formulas). We are Vegetarian and offer many formulas that are Vegan (free of animal-derived ingredients).

About Erewhon :

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified Organic Retailer and Certified B Corp with 9 store locations throughout Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing organic foods and products to the communities they serve. Included in this commitment is keeping abreast of market innovations, supporting local farmers and brands, and protecting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com .

Press Contact :

origins@wearefoundation.co

origins (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Origins