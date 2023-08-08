Introducing Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 - a HIGH-SPEC Electric Trike

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, a renowned name in the electric trike industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the Addmotor CITYTRI E-310, a HIGH-SPEC Electric Trike Under $2000. This cutting-edge electric trike is set to revolutionize the way we commute, per charge powers up to 90+ miles. It packs a host of advanced features that make it an unbeatable choice for urban dwellers such as commuters, shoppers, and anyone seeking eco-friendly and convenient transportation solutions.

The Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 electric trike is the most highly anticipated model that stands as an exemplar of technological strength and design ingenuity, catering to both seasoned riders and novices alike. Its array of features is poised to redefine the urban commuting experience, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Key Features and Advantages

20Ah Battery: The heart of the Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 lies in its robust battery, the World's First 48V*20Ah UL-certified Samsung Cell Battery, the HIGHEST electric bike standard in USA and Canada . This impressive battery uses Samsung's latest high-capacity 21700 cell combination, boasting up to 5,000mha cell capacity and a remarkable maximum discharge current of 3C. With an impressive energy storage capacity and greater range, you can relish longer distances and extended riding time without any power concerns.

ADDMOTOR 750W Rear-Mounted Motor: With the 750W rear-mounted motor, you get a powerful boost and maximum speed. It's got ample torque, which means you can accelerate quickly and enjoy smooth performance on all kinds of terrains. The rear mount position of this motor provides more stability, better traction, and less maintenance.

Speed Differential: A standout feature in CITYTRI E-310 electric trike is its incorporation of a differential, optimizing stability and maneuverability. It ensures that the rear wheels rotate independently when turning (enhanced by 50%), allowing for enhanced traction and smoother cornering. You will enjoy increased control, especially when navigating through tight urban spaces or crowded streets.

Parking Brake & Triplet Discs Brakes : The Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 folding electric trike prioritizes safety with its brakes. This feature is a valuable blend of easiness, efficiency and safety, when stopping for brief moments during errands or when parking on inclines or a slippery surface. You can easily stop your electric trike by simply squeezing the handbrake and pressing a button.

Uneven Button: Another innovative inclusion of this folding electric trike is its incorporated uneven button on the handlebar. This enables you to effortlessly control the front and rear lighting and pedal assist level without even looking down while riding. The uneven design between the buttons allows you to distinguish each one with a single touch.

Integrated Lighting System: Safety remains a top priority, and Addmotor demonstrates this with the integrated lighting system featured on the CITYTRI E-310 . Equipped with powerful headlights and rear brake lights, you can confidently navigate through dimly lit areas or night rides, ensuring visibility and signaling intentions to fellow commuters and pedestrians.

Foldable Bike Frame: The Addmotor CITYTRI E-310 etrike impresses with its space-saving design, incorporating a foldable frame that allows for easy storage in small living spaces or when using public transportation. This practicality ensures effortless portability, making it a go-to choice for city dwellers seeking convenient solutions for their daily commute.

31.6mm Seat Post : There are different seat post diameters, among all, 31.6mm is most popular for electric trikes. The longer seat post diameters of electric trike means rigidity and robustness are important for compliance and ride comfort as greater priorities.

All Aircraft Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame : CITYTRI E-310 bike frame is built with all aircraft aluminum alloy material up to 7020 featuring high hardness, the longer, more stronger the bike frame will be. It has higher resistance to corrosion and good weight to strength.

CNC L aser Cut Head Tube : the head tube features HIGH-Precision & Strength with CNC laser cut machine as the whole head tube is molded as one from aircraft grade aluminum alloy. Compared with welding tech, CNC laser cutting practically shores up and strengthens the head tube in the CITYTRI E-310 electric trike.

Front Fork: CITYTRI E-310 applies front suspension to keep rider's safety and security, the front fork can effectively support the body and absorb bumps and jumps from the ground.

Semi-Recumbent Backrest: CITYTRI E-310 inherits back support of inherits back support of M-360 electric trike , the world-first electric trike with Semi-Recumbent Backrest. Semi-recumbent backrest avoids back pain, and also works better for seniors, and those with disabilities.

Reflective Wheel Stripes:CITYTRI E-310 comes with high-precision reflective wheel stripes to stand riders out and keep them safe at nocturnal cycling. The stripes has strong adhesive and UV & solvent resistance, each detail of CITYTRI E-310 electric trike tells style, safety and high-quality for riders...

Addmotor, renowned for its commitment to delivering premium electric trike solutions, has once again demonstrated its dedication to affordability without compromising on quality. With the Addmotor CITYTRI E-310, you will gain access to a premium configuration that is designed with cutting-edge technology and practicality (which are usually found in higher-priced models) all at a remarkably affordable price. This exceptional offering sets a new standard for cost-effective electric transportation, opening up possibilities for eco-conscious urban commuting.

Addmotor is excited to introduce the CITYTRI E-310, a cost-effective e-trike under $2000. This electric trike is packed with premium features and offers an incredible range, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable way to get around town.

About Addmotor

Addmotor is one of the top electric bike companies committed to designing and manufacturing innovative electric bicycles and electric trikes that cater to the modern urban lifestyle. With an unwavering dedication to sustainability, affordability, and cutting-edge technology, Addmotor continues to push the boundaries of electric mobility that make it easier and more convenient for people to get around town. Welcome to visit ADDMOTOR.COM and follow its Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter.

ADDMOTOR Coming Event Preview:

The upcoming GRAOOPRO, one of a kind Cargo Electric Bike in Sep 2023. Stay tuned to witness the future of electric biking with the Addmotor GRAOOPRO Cargo Electric Bike - a game-changer in sustainable mobility.

Media Contact:

Mobile no.: +1 888-6600868

Email address: Press@addmotor.com

Website URL: https://www.addmotor.com/

