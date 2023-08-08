GPAX Summit Shanghai - 58.com, Anjuke to launch AI technology to empower the real estate industry

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Property Awards & Expo (GPAX), slated for 10-11 November 2023, is dedicated to the promotion of high-end real estate and immigration investment. The event will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza in Shanghai, China, and organised by leading industry entities 58.com, Anjuke, Simple and Overseas Investment Platform.

GPAX aspires to advance international high-end living, and focuses on five key themes of overseas real estate, migration, international education, overseas investment, and advancements in VR technology for real estate.

GPAX will attended by:

50+ High Net Worth Individuals and their family offices.

30+ Leading Chambers of Commerce members from various cities and provinces.

20+ Leading universities' alumni associations.

500+ Leading overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents.

The event will also be streamed by:

10,000+ Overseas education, migration, investment and other services agents in China .

200,000 + Existing Anjuke database invitees.

Additionally, GPAX will be covered by 300+ domestic and international media.

The event's highlight is the launch of 58.com's groundbreaking AI decoration technology. This innovative tool leverages virtual reality to deliver immersive decoration and viewing experiences for prospective home buyers that allows users to switch between different decoration styles effortlessly for a comprehensive, realistic home buying experience. This technology signifies a beginning of a revolution for the future of real estate, and affirms 58.com's commitment to pushing at the boundaries of technological innovation.

Event Organisers:

ANJUKE has an extensive Chinese real estate marketplace that spans 90 countries and 658 cities, and is working with REA Group on their Australian listing component. The platform provides real estate and rental data for over ten countries and 60+ cities, facilitating informed decision-making for users, and serves some 30 million unique website visitors a month.

SIMPLE is a global real estate transaction and distribution platform with a strong presence in Australia . With over 1,000 projects and a network of over 5000 agents, SIMPLE offers one stop real estate supply, marketing and distribution services connecting developers, agents, designers, customer service, and legal professionals worldwide.

OVERSEAS INVESTMENT PLATFORM supports clients in one-stop global asset allocation and other services through the platform's online lectures, private board meeting, and the annual "Belt and Road Forum on the Globalisation of Chinese Enterprises and the Overseas Investment Summit", as well as overseas business tours.

The 2023 GPAX Summit aims to serve as a dynamic platform for comprehensive discussions, explore future development, and to identify new opportunities. Companies keen on seizing opportunities within China's market are encouraged to participate in this premier event. The organisers are providing an excellent opportunity to explore the promising Chinese market and offering early bird packages at preferential prices for bookings made before September 10th.

Businesses wishing to exhibit or sponsor this event, please visit www.gpaxexpo.com for further details.

