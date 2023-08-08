ELECTRIFY YOUR ORAL HEALTH ROUTINE

DR. CHRIS STRANDBURG, RENOWNED DENTIST AND FORMER CONTESTANT ON "THE BACHELORETTE," SHARES HOW TO KEEP YOUR SMILE IN CHECK

When it comes to looking and feeling our best, one of the most important things to keep in tip top shape is our smile. But what should we be doing to promote good oral health? Many of us may rely on the sample toothbrushes we receive at our six-month checkups, but not all toothbrushes are made the same. Using a manual brush is better than nothing, but many oral health professionals overwhelmingly encourage patients to switch to an electric toothbrush. In general, brushes help patients get their mouths cleaner, with studies showing that electric toothbrushes remove more plaque bacteria than a manual brush.

DID YOU KNOW?

Electric Toothbrushes can greatly improve overall oral hygiene by helping prevent cavities and gum disease.

Electric toothbrush bristles vibrate or rotate at high speeds to help remove plaque from teeth and gums better than manual brushes.

Some electric toothbrushes have built-in features like multiple brushing modes so you can use the setting most comfortable to you.

Electric toothbrushes are a great choice for people with dexterity issues or those with braces since they do most of the work for you.

Dr. Chris Strandburg, a well-known dentist based in Los Angeles shared his top tips on making oral health a priority. He also talks more about electric toothbrushes – from their benefits to which ones are the most effective in keeping your pearly whites healthy.

MORE ABOUT DR. CHRIS STRANDBURG:

General Dentist Dr. Chris Strandburg practices in Los Angeles, CA. He is passionate about educating people on the importance of oral health and the power of prevention. Since appearing on ABC's "The Bachelorette," he has used his platform to demystify dental disease. He has chosen Waterpik® as a partner in his efforts due to their superior oral health devices. Dr. Strandburg's dream is to see the elimination of preventable dental diseases in his lifetime, and he views Waterpik water flossing products as integral components toward achieving that vision.

