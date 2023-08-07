Virtusa Recognized as a Major Contender in the Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix®

Virtusa's inclusion as a Major Contender in the Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix by Everest Group highlights its competitive position and capabilities in the industry.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Major Contender in the Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix. This recognition reflects Virtusa's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving digital transformation in the asset and wealth management industry.

The Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix, created by Everest Group, an independent research firm, assesses and compares service providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Virtusa's inclusion in the Major Contenders category is a testament to its expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to providing value-added services to asset and wealth management clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Contender in the Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix," said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President, Banking & Financial Services, Virtusa. "This acknowledgment showcases our deep understanding of the industry and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients navigate the evolving landscape. We remain committed to driving digital transformation and enabling our clients to achieve their business objectives."

Virtusa's comprehensive suite of services for asset and wealth management organizations includes digital strategy and consulting, technology implementation, data management, and regulatory compliance solutions. Virtusa's team of industry experts combines domain knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and overall business performance.

Virtusa's recognition as a Major Contender in the Asset & Wealth Management PEAK Matrix reaffirms its position as a trusted partner and technology enabler for asset and wealth management firms globally. With a strong focus on innovation and a client-centric approach, Virtusa remains dedicated to delivering value-driven solutions that empower its clients to achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

