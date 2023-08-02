Toyota Indiana Celebrates First-Ever Grand Highlander with the Announcement of a Multimillion-Dollar Community Investment

Toyota's Driving Possibilities Commits Up to $11.1 Million to Local Schools and Organizations to Prepare Youth for the Careers of Tomorrow

PRINCETON, Ind., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Indiana today celebrated the start of production of the first-ever Grand Highlander, an all-new three row SUV. In 2021, Toyota announced an $803 million investment in Indiana to produce two all-new SUV's. First up, the 2024 Grand Highlander, featuring the latest technology, a spacious, adult-sized third row, and plenty of cargo space for family adventures.

Today's announcement also included a five-year, multimillion-dollar commitment to help create limitless possibilities for Indiana schools. The Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities grants of up to $11.1 million to prepare students for future science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education to ensure all students have access to rewarding careers, including opportunities in the auto industry. The initial funds will be distributed through Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation, North Gibson School Corporation, Building Blocks and Youth First Inc. to provide access to quality PreK education, resources to support student mental health, multi-language learning, and hands-on STEM programs for students and teachers.

"Toyota is always looking to the future, by introducing new products like the Grand Highlander, and innovative community initiatives like Driving Possibilities," said Toyota Indiana president, Leah Curry. "Driving Possibilities sets the foundation for powerful learning experiences to prepare area students for future STEM careers."

"Today is another Toyota Terrific day for the state as they roll out their first Grand Highlanders down the production line," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "And not only that—we also celebrate Toyota's continued contribution in early learning programs, which will further help strengthen investments we're making across the state and set the stage for some of our youngest Hoosiers to pursue a future in STEM."

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation announced Driving Possibilities, a $110 million national, career readiness and community engagement initiative, launched to prepare youth for the careers of tomorrow. It is a unique approach that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With efforts across the PreK-12 education continuum, the program is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

"Our goal is to increase awareness of future STEM careers while helping build sustainable programs in the communities where our Toyota team members live and work," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "It's exciting to see the expansion of Driving Possibilities near our Toyota Indiana plant with up to $4.2 million in the first year and more in years to come."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Toyota Financial Services

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the brand for finance and related products for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers vehicle and payment protection products through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand.

As of March 31, 2022, TFS employed approximately 3,700 team members nationwide, and had assets totaling over $135 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About Toyota USA Foundation



The Toyota USA Foundation is a charitable endowment created to support education programs serving preK through 12th-grade students and their teachers in the United States, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). For more information about the Toyota USA Foundation, visit www.toyotaeffect.com/impact.

