Petnow's Non-invasive Identification App for Dogs and Cats Gets Showcased at SuperZoo 2023

The company is looking for partnerships and pilot projects using its pet biometric identification tech.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. announced that its facial recognition app for dogs and cats will be showcased in upcoming SuperZoo 2023. The company has developed the innovative identification technology as an animal welfare friendly identification measure for the most commonly raised pet animals, to solve the continuing issues of more than 6 million dogs and cats entering the shelters in the U.S. every year.

Petnow Inc. is participating in its first international pet show, Superzoo 2023. (PRNewswire)

The Petnow app can register and verify their identity by running simple scans, and just in case one of the registered animals gets lost, the owner will be able to report the animal as lost, then those who find lost animals will be able to notify the owner through the app. It is provided for free for those animal lovers at the moment through the App Store and Google Play.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, the CEO and founder of Petnow Inc. said "The team of Petnow has been cooperating with insurance providers, government departments, and other pet insurance players across the globe," and he also mentioned that, "More services will be provided through the app in cooperation with other companies."

Petnow will be exhibiting at SuperZoo 2023 that takes place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, booth 7611 from August 16th through 18th. Since the company was appointed as an Honoree of Best of Innovation at CES 2022, Petnow's unique concept of pet biometric identification technology has been featured in numerous major media, namely BBC, CBS, Reuters, and Fox News.

