Mazars Partners with Qualys to Expand its Enterprise Managed Cybersecurity Services to Deliver Risk-based Outcomes

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced that its industry-leading capabilities including Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) will be included in Mazars' Cybersecurity Managed Services. Mazars customers will gain unprecedented insights into distinct risk postures to prioritize and remediate their most critical vulnerabilities through this partnership.

"Qualys is a natural fit to integrate into our managed service because it provides our customers with unmatched visibility into their environments and the ability to patch vulnerabilities immediately," said Ben Doane, director, Cybersecurity Managed Services at Mazars. "It is essential in today's world that you are able to quantify cybersecurity risks alongside other metrics when building a successful business."

Mazars will integrate Qualys solutions, including VMDR with TruRisk and Patch Management, into its Cybersecurity Managed Service. The enhanced managed service will provide Mazars customers with asset discovery, risk assessment, detection, and more importantly risk reduction via the Qualys Agent to significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats, effectively prevent breaches and prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk and business context with Qualys TruRisk™.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mazars and integrate our capabilities into their platform," said Dino DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer, Qualys. "Mazars is a leading cybersecurity consulting and services firm, and we believe this integration will be an excellent case study for how every industry is incorporating cybersecurity and quantifying security risk."

