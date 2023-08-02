Corcoran Reverie Welcomes Your Nashville Agent™ Team, Bringing Unmatched Luxury Real Estate Expertise to Music City

Nashville's Number One Agency, formerly of Keller Williams, partners with Corcoran Reverie.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie , a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, proudly announces its new partnership with Your Nashville Agent™, an esteemed team of nine exceptional professionals led by co-founders Aaron and Mary Joyce. As one of the fastest growing teams in the city, Your Nashville Agent™ has earned TOP 50 status the past several years and counting in sales volume and transaction sides, further establishing their long-lasting legacy in America's Music City.

"This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for Corcoran Reverie, and we are thrilled to welcome Your Nashville Agent™ to our esteemed team." says Owner & Real Estate Advisor, Jacob Watkins. "Together, we are poised to create remarkable experiences and exceed our clients' expectations."

"We are thrilled to partner with Corcoran Reverie, as it represents the perfect blend of luxury and experience to elevate our service with intention," said co-founders Aaron and Mary Joyce. This strategic alliance brings together two industry leaders known for their client-centric approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, paving the way for an elevated real estate experience in Nashville.

Specializing in residential real estate, with a primary focus in the luxury market, Your Nashville Agent™ is renowned for serving the entire Nashville community and its surrounding areas inclusively. The team's expertise extends from collaborating with developers and investors to identifying prime land and lots for their clients' dream homes. Aaron Joyce's impressive background in the mortgage industry and decade-long tenure in real estate, coupled with Mary Joyce's expertise of detail and design as a luxury property specialist, presents a winning equation that enriches the Your Nashville Agent™ team's distinct qualities. The team's mantra, "Real Estate is a Team Sport™," perfectly embodies their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to all their clients throughout their real estate journey. When Aaron and Mary Joyce aren't conquering the city's latest listings, you can find them enjoying a Spicy Pepper Martini and delicious steak at Kayne Prime or nestled in the heart of Green Hills with their two children.

"We are delighted to welcome Your Nashville Agent™ to the Corcoran Reverie family!," says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "Aaron and Mary Joyce, along with their accomplished team, bring a level of expertise and dedication that aligns perfectly with our brokerage's core values and vision. This alliance will undoubtedly enhance the level of service we provide our clients."

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC – a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City – is a locally owned high-end brokerage specializing in the luxury home market in the greater Nashville area and across Northwest Florida from Destin to Panama City and the coastal communities along 30A. With a 220+ agent team lead by broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth and partner Jacob Watkins and offices in 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Corcoran Reverie was ranked #1 office ranking in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume of over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate, and $1.12 billion in 2021. Throughout the entire network, Corcoran is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

