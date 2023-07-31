OneOncology Selects Smirta And Its Innovative OncoSmart® Platform to Enhance Operational Efficiencies

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirta , a New Jersey-based digital health company committed to improving cancer patient care, is pleased to announce that OneOncology has selected Smirta as a preferred vendor to provide Smirta's OncoSmart® oncology infusion schedule optimization platform to the OneOncology network of physician practices. OneOncology is a national partnership created by independent community oncologists to strengthen oncology practices by helping them grow and deliver high-value cancer care services. The network includes more than 300 sites of care, empowering oncologists to learn from their peers and leverage their collective experience to address the pressures facing community oncology today and innovate for the future of cancer care delivery.

Dr. Jeff Patton says Smirta's OncoSmart® platform has been invaluable in establishing a superior scheduling process.

OncoSmart® is a data-driven digital transformation platform developed by Smirta, in close collaboration with Tennessee Oncology, that optimizes resources, increases capacity, and simplifies the complexities of cancer treatment clinic operations. OncoSmart®'s clinic management, optimization, nurse assignment, business intelligence, and resource management modules empower infusion centers to better manage critical clinical resources and deliver the best in cancer care.

"Understandably, every patient wants to be the first to get their infusion and every doctor wants to start their day early," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Consequently, we found our clinics contending with a tremendous, daily bottleneck through the afternoon. Smirta's OncoSmart® platform has been invaluable in establishing a superior scheduling process to smooth out the day and boost patient care by flattening the utilization curve so that the ratio of clinical staff to patients remains consistent and ramps more evenly throughout the day. We are thrilled to partner with Smirta and sponsor their technology, which will exponentially improve the standard of care and the scheduling metrics of cancer treatment clinics nationwide."

Stephen Schleicher M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Tennessee Oncology, a OneOncology partner practice, added: "The Smirta team are amazing to work with. They tailor their software to precisely what we need for our clinics and staff and have been incredibly responsive during the onboarding process. The software itself is very intuitive. Outside of the clinic level where it helps with treatment room capacity and nurse assignments, it also offers a system-wide look across the company, allowing us to see how all of our clinics are doing in terms of overtime, staffing, volume, and so on. Through Smirta and OncoSmart®, we really get to understand which clinics need help through a birds-eye view of how the company's doing from a patient experience and staff experience standpoint."

The A.I.-generated solutions provided by the OncoSmart® platform were created to support a diverse group of clinics with varying sizes and volume, as well as to optimize all service types including lab, MA, MD, treatment, and injections. OncoSmart® products have:

reduced patient appointment delays and wait times

unlocked infusion chair capacity

reduced infusion treatments that extend beyond operating hours

reduced overtime costs

created a radically more balanced nurse load through schedule optimization

"Cancer care is inherently complex, with a confluence of problems manifesting most pronouncedly during peak times," said Ram Iyengar, Smirta, CEO. "Through our OncoSmart® platform, we can address and neutralize preventable bottlenecks, nursing attrition, and increased operational expenses while significantly improving patient satisfaction and quality of care. We are proud to partner with OneOncology in our combined mission to ensure the best possible treatment for cancer patients through enabling the most supportive, productive setting for all clinic staff."

Smitra has also already worked with another OneOncology partner practice, Piedmont Cancer Institute. The Atlanta-based cancer center's Chief Clinical Officer, Stephanie Braatz said: "The Smirta team has been so responsive and are very easy to work with. Their OncoSmart platform offers tools that streamline our infusion center operations, and their optimization tool has helped us effectively utilize our resources by balancing the patient load across different types of service.

"The business intelligence tool has identified bottlenecks, such as provider schedules, and has helped us find solutions to fix them. The nurse assignments tool has tremendously, and positively, affected the reduction of manual effort while showing us a view of the treatment room that we simply weren't able to see before. The entire team and suite of tools have added value," said Braatz.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Its goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The network's 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

About Tennessee Oncology

Tennessee Oncology , PLLC is one of the nation's leading teams of cancer care specialists, nationally recognized for improving patient outcomes and driving quality of life innovation. In 2018 it created a partnership with OneOncology, a technology-powered, data-driven, alliance of America's foremost community oncologists. Its comprehensive range of cancer care services includes specialized oncology nursing care, laboratory services, pharmacy, outpatient chemotherapy, PET/CT services, palliative care, patient and family education, and financial support services. Founded in 1976, the practice's unique vision, introducing patient-driven care with a clinical trial focus, propelled Tennessee Oncology to lead one of the largest, physician-owned, community oncology practices in the country. Currently over 95 physicians in more than 30 locations share the privilege of serving adult cancer patients from South Central Kentucky through Middle Tennessee to Northwest Georgia. For a complete list of Physicians, locations, and services please visit: www.tnoncology.com

About Smirta

Smirta is a digital health company providing next-generation technology solutions to the healthcare industry. Its OncoSmart® suite of products are at the core of cancer treatment clinical operations optimizing millions of services annually.

