BGC Group Hires Nicholas and Eric Ernst to Launch Weather Derivatives Desk

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the addition of a Weather Derivatives Team with the hire of Nicholas and Eric Ernst. Nicholas joins the firm as Managing Director, BGC Weather Derivatives while Eric joins as Weather Broker.

John Abularrage, Co-Global Head of Financial Services Brokerage, commented on today's announcement, "We are excited to welcome Nicholas and Eric to BGC. They bring with them almost three decades of invaluable experience in the weather derivatives and climate risk transfer space. With these new hires, BGC now operates the premier weather and climate derivatives desk in the industry."

Nicholas Ernst brings with him over 20 years of experience in the weather derivatives and risk transfer space. Prior to joining BGC, he served as Managing Director, Weather Markets at ICAP. Additionally, Nicholas spent time in similar roles at OTC Global and Evolutions Markets.

Before joining BGC, Eric Ernst served as a Weather Broker at ICAP. Prior to that, Eric held various roles at Choice Energy and spent three years in the renewable energy sector.

