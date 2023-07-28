Dr. Dapeng Liu: ChatGPT Redefines Medical Device As AI Medical Milestones

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving world of AI, ChatGPT has emerged as a groundbreaking technology, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Within a short span of time, it has presented new challenges and opportunities for transformative change. Numerous technology companies have embarked on deep integration with their respective industries to facilitate sustainable business growth. Dr. Dapeng Liu, the founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group and his team successfully connected ChatGPT to the self-developed Intra-oral Scanner AI SMILE S4, which is the first attempt of Weiyun towards the application of AIGC era and to be praised by the media as a milestone breakthrough in rewriting AI medical development.

Break the Industry Pain Points

ChatGPT has showcased its exceptional ability to provide insightful and well-formed responses to a wide range of queries, making it a pivotal breakthrough in the realm of AI. Compared with previous AI programs, ChatGPT can effectively help with long-standing industry challenges such as expensive doctor-patient communication, complex surgical plans, postoperative tracking, and insufficient nursing recommendations. Dr. Dapeng Liu said, with its strong analytical decision-making ability, ChatGPT can deeply empower various treatment links, including case diagnosis, intelligent customer service and data management, which also coincides with the concept of promoting AI medical universality that Weiyun has always pursued.

Weiyun has been the first successfully connect ChatGPT in its core medical product Intra-oral Scanner AI SMILE S4, which improves the clinical operation process in terms of effectiveness, efficiency and customers experience, and benefits both dentists and patients. ChatGPT reconstructs the working mode of human-machine collaboration through the interaction function of natural language, and reduces the possible problems such as operation and diagnostic errors. For patients, while the time cost of face-to-face consultation can be reduced, they can not only get exclusive treatment plans, but also get professional and detailed answers to various questions about follow-up treatment in a short time.

The future holds a closer integration of ChatGPT with medical treatment, which will effectively eliminate communication barriers between doctors and patients.

Identify the Best Possible Solution

According to Dr. Dapeng Liu, the medical industry always be seen as a highly specialized field with more strict requirements and longer testing period for introducing new technology applications. However, the medical field highly demands informationization and AI automation, as the data processing and model digitialization plays a vital important role for high precision operation with no errors. From a technological standpoint, ChatGPT holds a significant advantage in the medical sector due to its exceptional data collection and analysis capabilities. By leveraging Weiyun's 1.2 million case data, ChatGPT has developed an independent case management system, which was initially tested on the Intra-oral Scanner AI SMILE S4 and expected to be adopted in more medical devices.

Unlike other AI tools, ChatGPT has the unique ability to extract valuable information and gain experience through self-learning, even when faced with a massive increase in data which enables to train more accurate understanding models and make precise decisions. As a result, it can provide patients with several valuable decision support and treatment options, and ultimately match the best solution to each individual's specific needs. Furthermore, these data serve as a crucial reference for the development and research of oral medicine, thereby expanding the industry's reach in the market.

Transform into the Open AI for Industrial Manufacturing

Just like the iPhone revolutionized the smartphone industry, the emergence of ChatGPT is poised to have a significant impact on the future of AI. Weiyun and other pioneering companies in the field deserve special attention due to their early adoption of this technology. Dr. Dapeng Liu, an expert in medical AI, believes that there are still numerous untapped opportunities in the medical AI industry. To succeed in this field, companies need to identify industry pain points, leverage the strengths of ChatGPT, and refine the algorithm through extensive data training to meet the diverse market demands. Weiyun, an international industrial AI group company, focuses on core technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots, and machine vision, which has been established an interconnected ecosystem that combines edge computing, cloud services, and unmanned factories. Nowadays, it has been starting to integrated ChatGPT in its industrial AI close-loop chain, and dentists could gain the access for using this via intra-oral scanner AI SMILE S4, and even seven-axis micron-level flexible surgical robot and the orthodontics smart alignment system Vens1.0 in the near future. This integration will pave the way for new models of products and services, expanding the application of AI across multiple industries.

The field of medical AI, although promising, is also experiencing intense competition. As the journey from scientific exploration to practical implementation progresses from virtual to real, the question arises: who will emerge as the frontrunner and achieve a mutually beneficial relationship between technology and business? The answer appears to be within reach.

