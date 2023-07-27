Everest Medicines Announces Commercial Launch and First Prescription for XERAVA® in China

Everest transforms into a commercial-stage innovative biopharmaceutical company

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines, announced today XERAVA® (eravacycline) has been successfully launched in China with its first prescription issued at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University. The commercialization of XERAVA® in China marks Everest's transformation into a commercial-stage innovative biopharmaceutical company.

XERAVA® (eravacycline) is the world's first fluorocycline antibiotic for the treatment of infections caused by susceptible gram positive, gram negative and anaerobic pathogens including multidrug resistant ("MDR") isolates. It was approved by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of China for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections ("cIAI") in adult patients in March 2023, and has been recommended by multiple treatment guidelines in China and globally, based on its broad bacterial spectrum coverage and high potency against multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

"The commercialization of XERAVA® in China is a significant milestone for Everest as a company, as this marks the beginning of Everest as a commercial-stage biopharma company. I want to thank everyone involved in bringing XERAVA® to a successful launch," said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. "After the commercial launch, we will accelerate patient access to XERAVA® with a lean commercial team, following a highly efficient commercial strategy. The company will continue to advance the approval and commercialization of other first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates such as Nefecon to further address urgent unmet needs in China and the rest of Asia."

"Eravacycline has broad antibacterial spectrum and high potency against common clinical multi-drug resistant bacteria such as ESBL-producing bacteria, CRE, CRAB, MRSA and VRE," said Dr. Zhu Duming, leader and chief physician of the Critical Care Department at Zhongshan Hospital Affiliated with Fudan University. "It has been recommended by authoritative guidelines at home and abroad for the treatment of MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections. The launch of eravacycline in China will help doctors tackle the challenges of clinical drug resistance."

"Patients with malignant hematological diseases have a high incidence of neutropenia and fever caused by radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Antibacterial treatment is very important for patients with neutropenia and fever as MDR/Carbapenem-resistant Organism ("CRO") infections have high mortality rates," said Sun Aining, chief physician at the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University. "As the world's first fluorocycline antibiotic, eravacycline has completed phase II/III clinical trials and multiple real-world studies around the world to demonstrate that it has good clinical efficacy and safety profiles. It is an innovative choice for the treatment of MDR/CRO infections."

In addition to XERAVA®, Everest anticipates the launch of three additional innovative drugs in China over the next two years, including Nefecon, the first-in-disease treatment for adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and expected to be approved in China in the second half of this year. In the infectious disease space, Everest is actively developing other important drug candidates to meet the urgent demand for innovative antibacterial treatment. The company plans to file New Drug Application for cefepime-taniborbactam in China this year for complicated urinary tract infection. In immunology, etrasimod is a next-generation, oral selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator with a differentiated efficacy and safety profiles. The company aims to submit NDA in Everest territories as soon as possible.

About XERAVA® (eravacycline)

XERAVA® (eravacycline) is a novel, fully synthetic, fluorocycline intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of infections caused by susceptible gram-positive , gram-negative and anaerobic pathogens including those multidrug resistant ("MDR") isolates. XERAVA® is currently approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in the US, EU, GB, Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong and the medicine is currently under review for cIAI in Taiwan region. XERAVA® was licensed from Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

