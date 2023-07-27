Bluecrux and One Network Enterprises Join Forces to Offer Advanced and Sustainable Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities

Bluecrux and One Network extend their current collaboration into a formal alliance to better serve the market and build the value chains of tomorrow

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Bluecrux, a leading value chain consulting and technology company. This alliance will strengthen both organizations' abilities to transform today's supply chains into smart, efficient, fully integrated, near-autonomous value chains.

One Network Enterprises (ONE) is the global provider of a secure, and scalable multi-party network in the cloud. (PRNewswire)

Bluecrux will bolster its value chain transformation services by offering additional services built upon One Networks' Digital Supply Chain Network™ technology to further enhance its supply chain customers' journey toward realizing true end-to-end supply chain ecosystems. The immediate focus will be on the Life Sciences & CPG industries, in which the two companies already have a lot of shared customers. The addition of One Network to Bluecrux's suite of services will help supply chain leaders transform their operations into a competitive advantage for their company, with analyses, recommendations, and prescriptions that achieve business-changing outcomes.

"Whether you look at things from the business or the technology side, both need to work together to overcome complexity and transform today's supply chains into tomorrow's value chains," said Koen Jaspers, CEO of Bluecrux. "We are very excited to be partnering with One Network to deliver the next generation of multi-enterprise collaboration and network technology to the world's most innovative organizations."

"Combining One Network's unique capabilities with Bluecrux's leading value chain consulting and technology services will unlock enormous business value for customers. Together, we'll be able to extend and provide new services to customers, providing unparalleled real time visibility and cost-optimized prescriptive decision-making for customers," said Greg Brady, Founder and Chairman of One Network Enterprises. "We are excited to collaborate with Bluecrux in this exciting and critical alliance."

Bluecrux is a member of the ONE Alliance Ecosystem - Through the ONE Alliance Ecosystem, One Network clients have access to a network of best-of-breed providers offering complementary services, accelerating the delivery of breakthrough client results.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

About Bluecrux

Bluecrux is a leading value chain consulting and technology company. Its experts and software solutions help to transform today's supply chains into smart, efficient, and fully integrated value chains. Bluecrux believes that only true collaboration leads to innovation, by converging at the intersection of its knowledge and its customers' ambition and linking expertise with technology and problems with solutions.

Bluecrux is a community, a movement that's built at this intersection, which Bluecrux calls "the Cutting X": it's where supply chains evolve, and value chains are forged.

Bluecrux's client portfolio includes some of the world's largest companies, including Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Roche, Bridgestone, AkzoNobel, Beiersdorf, Oatly, and many more. Its desire to work closely with them is also reflected in Bluecrux's global presence, with offices both in Europe and the US. To discover more, please visit www.bluecrux.com.

